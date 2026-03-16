Lisa Bargo’s New Book, "From The Pole To The Pulpit" is a Powerful Memoir That Explores How the Author’s Faith Has Helped to Carry Her Through Life’s Trials and Triumphs
New Lebanon, OH, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Lisa Bargo, a loving mother and a woman of faith who works as a medical assistant in the Woman’s Health Field, has completed her most recent book “From The Pole To The Pulpit”: a stirring autobiographical account that follows the author’s story of redemption and faith as she embraces God’s grace to overcome her struggles and shame to discover her true path.
“If ever there was a person who needed the grace of God to cover her, it’s this preacher’s daughter,” writes Bargo. “No matter how hard I try, I just can’t seem to get it right.”
“This walk through my life is not for the ‘perfect’ Christian to read, but if you, too, struggle to navigate your way down the narrow path, I hope you realize you’re not alone.”
“The shame is not in the stumble or the fall but in the staying down. At best, the grace of God will cover where I’ve failed, the love of God will continue to draw me, and the hope of Heaven will keep me pressing on.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Bargo’s book is a poignant account that highlights the ability of God’s mercy and love to help anyone find their way back to their faith. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From The Pole To The Pulpit” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From The Pole To The Pulpit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“If ever there was a person who needed the grace of God to cover her, it’s this preacher’s daughter,” writes Bargo. “No matter how hard I try, I just can’t seem to get it right.”
“This walk through my life is not for the ‘perfect’ Christian to read, but if you, too, struggle to navigate your way down the narrow path, I hope you realize you’re not alone.”
“The shame is not in the stumble or the fall but in the staying down. At best, the grace of God will cover where I’ve failed, the love of God will continue to draw me, and the hope of Heaven will keep me pressing on.”
Published by Fulton Books, Lisa Bargo’s book is a poignant account that highlights the ability of God’s mercy and love to help anyone find their way back to their faith. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “From The Pole To The Pulpit” is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life, serving as a testament to the strength and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “From The Pole To The Pulpit” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories