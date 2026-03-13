Author Waldron Collins’s New Book, "Serafina," is a Moving Series of Poetry Covering a Wide Range of Topics and Fictional Characters the Author Has Invited Over the Years
Recent release “Serafina” from Newman Springs Publishing author Waldron Collins is a captivating series of poems weaving together invented characters with a wide range of concepts and reflections. Born from years of journaling, “Serafina” is a moving expression of prose that will resonate with readers from all backgrounds.
Nashville, TN, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Waldron Collins, a native of Texas who studied psychology, has completed her new book, “Serafina”: a poignant and transformative collection of poems that invite readers to follow along as the author shares her experiences and observations, as well as fictional characters she has invented while journaling.
Collins shares, “So, you have all these thoughts in your head, and all these experiences daily, and need a way to get them out. It becomes a journal. Then that journal becomes a way to write out stories. But writing stories for characters you’ve already come to love in your head over the years is hard. You don’t want to have to write all the backstory that you innately know. They’re your characters. That is to say, this is a book of poetry about a million different concepts and made-up characters. The narrator is the title, and [my] closest thing to a fully developed character. Hopefully, you find what [I] wrote about to be relatable—or, at the very least, entertaining…”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Waldron Collins’s enthralling series will captivate readers with each entry, exploring a wide variety of topics that will leave audiences spellbound. Perfect for fans of the poetry genre or those interested in literary works of self-expression, “Serafina” is sure to keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Serafina” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
