Author Kathryn Filbey’s New Book “Cottage Test: Escaping an Abusive Relationship: A Memoir" Follows the Author’s Struggles to Acknowledge and Leave Her Abusive Marriage

Recent release “Cottage Test: Escaping an Abusive Relationship: A Memoir" from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathryn Filbey follows Kat Kramer’s journey from an idyllic back-to-the-land lifestyle to recognizing and escaping her husband’s escalating emotional and physical abuse in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.