Author Kathryn Filbey’s New Book “Cottage Test: Escaping an Abusive Relationship: A Memoir" Follows the Author’s Struggles to Acknowledge and Leave Her Abusive Marriage
Recent release “Cottage Test: Escaping an Abusive Relationship: A Memoir" from Newman Springs Publishing author Kathryn Filbey follows Kat Kramer’s journey from an idyllic back-to-the-land lifestyle to recognizing and escaping her husband’s escalating emotional and physical abuse in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.
Locus Grove, VA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kathryn Filbey, a writer, artist, and lifelong adventurer whose stories are rooted in curiosity, resilience, and reinvention, has completed her new book “Cottage Test: Escaping an Abusive Relationship: A Memoir": a powerful account that chronicles how her marriage turned into an abusive relationship, and the agonizing decision she was forced to make to either remain or leave for her own safety.
In “Cottage Test,” author Kathryn Filbey recounts how she and her husband, along with their two young children, left a conventional life in Minnesota to pursue a simpler way of life, close to nature, in the peaceful Northwoods of Wisconsin. Inspired by the back-to-the-land movement of the 1960s and 1970s, they built a five-hundred-square-foot one-room house with limited plumbing, grew most of their food, raised chickens and rabbits, and learned to forage and prepare wild edible plants.
Living in beautiful but isolated surroundings, Kat finds that the lack of a social life and Adam’s growing moodiness are becoming almost unbearable. She recognizes that she must seek fulfillment and recognition of her value outside her home. When she begins working for the county extension office to share her cooking skills and to write recipes for Native Americans on the reservation, Adam’s moodiness turns to emotional and then to physical abuse.
“Finishing this memoir, now at the age of almost eighty, I still feel dismayed at the behavior of my younger self for my naiveté, for not being stronger, and for accepting the role of a victim,” writes Filbey. “But she is the person I used to be, not the person I am today. I hope if others recognize parts of themselves in my story, they will be able to acknowledge and overcome their abuse more quickly than I did. It isn’t easy.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Kathryn Filbey’s stirring account explores the painful struggle to acknowledge abuse and the agonizing decision to leave an abusive relationship. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, Filbey shares her story with the hope of helping others who find themselves in a similar situation, helping them to know that there is strength in leaving and doing what is best for them.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase "Cottage Test: Escaping an Abusive Relationship: A Memoir" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
