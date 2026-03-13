Author Clif LaPlant’s New Book “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle IV The Key of Life” Explores the Evolution of Human Consciousness and Spirituality
Recent release “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle IV The Key of Life” from Newman Springs Publishing author Clif LaPlant is an energetic guide for all of humanity to open their minds and hearts so that one may each receive their next level of soul existence of form from the Creator.
Lahaina, HI, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Clif LaPlant, a writer and energy consultant, has completed his new book “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle IV The Key of Life”: a fascinating and thought-provoking read that outlines humanity’s true reality of life and its infinite existence for all creation.
“Our entire world is changing,” writes LaPlant. “The very fabric of time and space is shifting to higher frequencies of light. We will no longer be able to look outside ourselves to understand and maintain who we are. This knowing is now becoming a place inside each of us and nowhere else. We will each be tested in many ways to find and hold our truth, our love, and our light.
“I will tell you all now—right here, right now—there is nothing else. In this world, this is the most important aspect of our life.
“Our energy body, light field, and soul essence—who we truly are—are knocking on the door of our consciousness, trying to get us to answer, trying to wake us up, so to speak. They are providing each of us the opportunity to expand our energy field in the manner most appropriate for our learning and growth.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Clif LaPlant’s engaging work is the fourth of a planned sixteen book series that shares the truth that creation has revealed to him through numerous spiritual and physical reality experiences. Through sharing his revelations, LaPlant aims to help readers gain insight into divine truths and embrace new realities from within.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “The Cycles of Creation: A New Testament of Life Cycle IV The Key of Life” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
