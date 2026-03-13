Author Romina Jones’s New Book “More Than Conquerors” is a Heartfelt Series Sharing Both Her Journey and Scripture Passages to Help Readers Overcome Their Own Struggles

Recent release “More Than Conquerors” from Newman Springs Publishing author Romina Jones is a memoir and spiritual guidebook that offers support to those facing difficult circumstances, particularly in one’s church communities. Through sharing her own story, Jones aims to uplift readers and help them overcome whatever obstacles stand between them and their faith.