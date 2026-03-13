Author Romina Jones’s New Book “More Than Conquerors” is a Heartfelt Series Sharing Both Her Journey and Scripture Passages to Help Readers Overcome Their Own Struggles
Recent release “More Than Conquerors” from Newman Springs Publishing author Romina Jones is a memoir and spiritual guidebook that offers support to those facing difficult circumstances, particularly in one’s church communities. Through sharing her own story, Jones aims to uplift readers and help them overcome whatever obstacles stand between them and their faith.
San Diego, CA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Romina Jones, who became a Christian at age nineteen, has completed her new book “More Than Conquerors”: a poignant account that explores how the author overcame challenges within her church community, offering readers hope as they navigate their personal struggles while developing their own relationship with God.
“‘More Than Conquerors’ is a book that offers scriptural guidance to help you navigate through the complexities of life,” writes Jones. “The scriptures in this book and the accounts of God’s people helped me continue my journey with God when people in the church and the trials of life became too heavy a burden to bear. This book provides insight and hope for those who are struggling to find God in their circumstances and their church communities. My hope is that you find this book to be a source of support during your most difficult moments and serve as a gentle reminder not to let anyone or anything stand between you and your God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Romina Jones’s engaging series will resonate with anyone who has faced rejection or spiritual wounds from others within their church, helping them to know they are not alone and encouraging them to continue their walk with Christ despite the actions of others making them feel unwelcomed in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “More Than Conquerors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“‘More Than Conquerors’ is a book that offers scriptural guidance to help you navigate through the complexities of life,” writes Jones. “The scriptures in this book and the accounts of God’s people helped me continue my journey with God when people in the church and the trials of life became too heavy a burden to bear. This book provides insight and hope for those who are struggling to find God in their circumstances and their church communities. My hope is that you find this book to be a source of support during your most difficult moments and serve as a gentle reminder not to let anyone or anything stand between you and your God.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Romina Jones’s engaging series will resonate with anyone who has faced rejection or spiritual wounds from others within their church, helping them to know they are not alone and encouraging them to continue their walk with Christ despite the actions of others making them feel unwelcomed in their faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “More Than Conquerors” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories