Author Michele Skaggs’s New Book “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: Book 5: The Dragon of Deadlock Woods” Follows the Elementals as They Face Their Biggest Crises Yet

Recent release “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: Book 5: The Dragon of Deadlock Woods” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michele Skaggs is a gripping fantasy novel that continues the story of Melody and the Elementals as they face a rising darkness, revealed secrets, and high-stakes choices as their future and their world hang in the balance.