Author Michele Skaggs’s New Book “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: Book 5: The Dragon of Deadlock Woods” Follows the Elementals as They Face Their Biggest Crises Yet
Recent release “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: Book 5: The Dragon of Deadlock Woods” from Newman Springs Publishing author Michele Skaggs is a gripping fantasy novel that continues the story of Melody and the Elementals as they face a rising darkness, revealed secrets, and high-stakes choices as their future and their world hang in the balance.
Kokomo, IN, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Michele Skaggs, a loving wife and mother as well as the award-winning author of the “Elemental” series, has completed her new book “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: Book 5: The Dragon of Deadlock Woods”: a thrilling new installment that continues the journey of the Elementals as they race against the clock to save Melody while fighting back against the rising forces of evil.
Skaggs shares, “Three months have passed since the Tree of Vitality stripped Melody of her earth magic, mistaking the demon inside her as a threat. Still trapped in a coma, her friends fear she might wake as something else entirely. Desperate to save her, Aaron endures desiccation and enters her mind to help her fight through the darkness. But will it be enough?
“Ashton will do anything for Melody, but when his dragon guardian, Blaze, is imprisoned on Dragon’s Peak, he must make an impossible choice between love and loyalty.
“Zander, now a fugitive, hunts both the Spirit Stone and a Dark Crystal. With his parents’ lives at risk, he’s forced to make a heartbreaking decision before returning to the dreaded Hole of the Undead.
“Dustin struggles with a devastating vision from his Oracle Watch. Can he change what’s to come—or is destiny set in stone?
“Calder joins the Malevolent Warriors, hoping to redeem them. But cleansing evil comes at a cost—and Calder begins to question his faith and the true meaning of justice.
“Then Lucas, fresh from the brink of death, carries a dangerous secret. The only one who can save or destroy him… is the one who mirrors him.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Michele Skaggs’s enthralling tale is the fifth installment in the author’s “Elemental” series, promising to deliver a spellbinding adventure that will keep readers on the edge of their seats and eager for more long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “The Elementals of Sacred Lake: Book 5: The Dragon of Deadlock Woods” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
