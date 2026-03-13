Author Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD.’s New Book “The Church Without Walls” Centers Around a Reverend’s Journey to Reexamine His Faith and the Church’s Role in His Life
Recent release “The Church Without Walls: A Story of Faith, Family, and Finding Home” from Covenant Books author Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD. follows a reverend whose life of tradition is upended when his son comes out as gay. Following this revelation, Pastor Calloway must face a crisis of faith in his family as he grapples with how he can continue to serve God and his community.
Johnston, IA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD., a pastor, writer, and storyteller with a passion for exploring faith beyond tradition, has completed his new book, “The Church Without Walls: A Story of Faith, Family, and Finding Home”: a powerful novel that follows a pastor who must deconstruct and rebuild his faith and relationship with the church following a revelation within his own family.
Having served in ministry for years, Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD has witnessed firsthand the struggles of leadership, the evolving role of the church, and the deep longing for authentic, grace-filled faith. As a debut novelist but a prolific writer of over two hundred self-published works, he brings a wealth of experience and insight into his storytelling. Currently, the author lives in Johnston, Iowa, where he continues to write, speak, and challenge readers to think beyond the walls of tradition and embrace the faith that truly transforms.
“What happens when the church you’ve always known no longer feels like home?” writes Rev Smith. “Pastor David Calloway built his life around tradition, faith, and a growing congregation. But when a scandal fractures his church and shakes his beliefs, David is forced to confront a painful question: Was the church ever about the building—or has God been calling him to something more all along?
“As he steps away from the pulpit, David begins a journey of rediscovery that leads him to a radical vision of faith—one rooted in community, service, and grace beyond walls. But not everyone is ready to let go of the past, and opposition quickly mounts.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD.’s new book is a deeply personal work inspired by the author’s own journey of navigating faith and family when his son, Matty, came out while he was pastoring in a conservative-leaning church. Heartfelt, timely, and emotionally candid, “The Church Without Walls” is a powerful story of faith deconstructed and rebuilt, for anyone who has ever questioned, hoped, or longed for something deeper.
Readers can purchase “The Church Without Walls: A Story of Faith, Family, and Finding Home” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
