Author Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD.’s New Book “The Church Without Walls” Centers Around a Reverend’s Journey to Reexamine His Faith and the Church’s Role in His Life

Recent release “The Church Without Walls: A Story of Faith, Family, and Finding Home” from Covenant Books author Rev Gregory C. Smith, PhD. follows a reverend whose life of tradition is upended when his son comes out as gay. Following this revelation, Pastor Calloway must face a crisis of faith in his family as he grapples with how he can continue to serve God and his community.