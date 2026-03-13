Author Roger Fraumann’s New Book “Building Christian Resilience” Provides Readers with the Tools They Need to Prepare for the Times Ahead Before Christ’s Return
Recent release “Building Christian Resilience” from Covenant Books author Roger Fraumann is designed to help Christians enhance their emergency management knowledge. Inspired by the author’s career in emergency response, Fraumann’s writings will help Christians apply these skills to build resilience within the Christian community.
Montrose, MN, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Roger Fraumann has completed his new book, “Building Christian Resilience”: an enlightening guide that aims to offer Christian readers tools and skills they need to build spiritual resilience and prepare for the trials ahead leading up to the rapture, while also offering survival and crisis management advice for those left behind.
Roger Fraumann is a seasoned resilience and information assurance consultant with a career spanning business continuity, disaster response, and technology security. As the founder of PBResilience, he specializes in helping businesses enhance their operational resilience, disaster preparedness, and information assurance. With over a decade of experience in various FEMA disaster response roles for major disasters, he has demonstrated extensive expertise in emergency management.
“This book presents observations and lessons learned to help build Christian resilience while working for FEMA during disaster recovery responses, including Katrina, Lee, Rita, Sandy, Wilma, and others,” writes Fraumann. “It is incredible what you can observe and learn in hindsight after stressful situations.
“This book is to help Christians prepare and prevail through the remainder of these end-times, up to the imminent rapture of Christ’s Church. However, it may be less useful for those left behind as they will face the seven-year great tribulation.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Roger Fraumann’s new book will help readers from all walks of life better manage disasters, both physically and spiritually, offering peace of mind for if ever the unthinkable happens.
Readers can purchase “Building Christian Resilience” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
