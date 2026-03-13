Author Ju Mayet’s New Book “It Takes a Village” is an Uplifting Novel That Takes Readers Inside a Close-Knit Community
Recent release “It Takes a Village” from Covenant Books author Ju Mayet is an enthralling novel that delves into the inner workings of a tight-knit community, highlighting how important one’s community is when raising a child.
New York, NY, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ju Mayet has completed her new book, “It Takes a Village”: a charming novel that transports readers to an interconnected village.
Author Ju Mayet lives in a small fishing community on the bayou. It is a strong-knit community in which families rely on each other to make it through the various seasons of their lives. She is extremely appreciative of the village that surrounds her and helped her raise her three children. Psalm 23 describes life on the bayou best. God has placed many remarkable, kind people in her path.
She discusses the inspiration for her work, sharing, “I have always heard the saying, ‘It takes a village to raise a child.’ I realize many people have a hand in developing the personality and beliefs of a child. The child’s view and the village’s view may differ at times, but I believe the village is vital to the success of the child. We teach a child by actions, our actions.”
Mayet takes readers into the world of her novel, writing, “Nora sat on her porch, enjoying her coffee. She loved wrapping her hands around the warm mug and sniffing the wonderful caffeine aroma. This was her favorite mug. She and her late husband purchased it in a little shop on St. Simons Island on a vacation many years ago. They loved their vacations together. They mostly enjoyed the adventure of driving to little towns and exploring all the towns had to offer. For a few minutes, she was lost in that wonderful memory. She also enjoyed looking out over her village. Well, it really wasn’t a village, more like four rent houses, but they were her rent houses. Her village. Her large back porch had the perfect view of the front of each little, quaint home. This position enabled her to see the comings and goings of each house. She painted each house a different color so the inhabitants could feel a sense of individuality but still feel the family atmosphere. She also wanted to instill a sense of pride in living in their individual homes. She insisted her husband nail a silver metal cross over each doorway of the homes. She needed God to be able to watch her families from the inside of the home when they were out of her porch view. She remembered bringing each cross to Father Legendre to bless before she even let a family move in. Father Legendre even gave her a bottle of holy water to christen each home.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ju Mayet’s new book offers insight into a dynamic community.
Readers can purchase “It Takes a Village” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
