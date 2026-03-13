Author Reed Rolfs’s New Book “Bell of Truth” is a Compelling Story of a Young Man Who Follows God’s Guiding Light to Bring Healing and Hope to Two Young Families
Recent release “Bell of Truth” from Covenant Books author Reed Rolfs is a stirring tale that centers around Roger, who quickly bonds with two young families after drifting into a small South Dakota town. After making these impactful connections, Roger must choose to listen to God’s plan for him and help these families.
Geneseo, KS, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Reed Rolfs, a proud father whose diverse career has included farmer, construction worker, secondary school teacher, and counselor for at-risk youth, has completed his new book, “Bell of Truth”: a compelling novel that follows a young man’s journey to bring healing to two young families after a chance encounter.
“Roger Schleffinger drifts into the small South Dakota town of Pleasanton and immediately bonds with two local young families,” shares Rolfs. “The impact of those connections produces life-altering changes for all concerned, and Roger’s willingness to be obedient to God’s leading allows him to be a vehicle of healing and hope for Peggy, Steve, and Rosalyn.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Reed Rolfs’s new book will captivate readers as they follow along on this heartfelt story of redemption and hope, weaving a character-driven novel that will leave a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers can purchase “Bell of Truth” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
