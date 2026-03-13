Author Reed Rolfs’s New Book “Bell of Truth” is a Compelling Story of a Young Man Who Follows God’s Guiding Light to Bring Healing and Hope to Two Young Families

Recent release “Bell of Truth” from Covenant Books author Reed Rolfs is a stirring tale that centers around Roger, who quickly bonds with two young families after drifting into a small South Dakota town. After making these impactful connections, Roger must choose to listen to God’s plan for him and help these families.