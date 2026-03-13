Author Penny Newton Marsh’s New Book “In Broad Daylight” is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Woman Who is Faced with the Traumatic Kidnapping of Her Infant Daughter

Recent release “In Broad Daylight” from Page Publishing author Penny Newton Marsh is a stirring tale that centers around Nicole, a woman who has endured countless trials from a young age, including the death of her parents and the killing of her husband. But after her baby daughter is kidnapped, Nicole will stop at nothing to get her back, refusing to lose yet another person in her life.