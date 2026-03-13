Author Penny Newton Marsh’s New Book “In Broad Daylight” is a Gripping Novel That Follows a Woman Who is Faced with the Traumatic Kidnapping of Her Infant Daughter
Recent release “In Broad Daylight” from Page Publishing author Penny Newton Marsh is a stirring tale that centers around Nicole, a woman who has endured countless trials from a young age, including the death of her parents and the killing of her husband. But after her baby daughter is kidnapped, Nicole will stop at nothing to get her back, refusing to lose yet another person in her life.
New York, NY, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Penny Newton Marsh has completed her new book “In Broad Daylight”: a compelling story of a widowed mother who faces yet another traumatic trial in her life when her baby daughter is taken from her.
Marsh shares, “Nicole had gone through what could have been described as hell in her life: her parents were involved in an accident that killed them when she was only ten years old, her husband was shot and killed less than a year ago, and now someone had kidnapped her baby daughter.”
Published by Page Publishing, Penny Newton Marsh’s enthralling tale will captivate readers as they follow along on this powerful story of resilience and a mother’s unrelenting love. Expertly paced and character-driven, “In Broad Daylight” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “In Broad Daylight” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
