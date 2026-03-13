Damian Montes’s Book “Whispers of the Night: Journeys Through Dreams and Nightmares” is a Narrative About the Intriguing Journeys Montes’s Mind Creates While He Sleeps
Recent release “Whispers of the Night: Journeys Through Dreams and Nightmares” from Page Publishing author Damian Montes is a gripping read that will keep readers on the edge of their seats as it contains a great mix of fantasy, comedy, realism, and suspense based on the real dreams and nightmares he has experienced.
Calexico, CA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Damian Montes, a barber and an aspiring author based in Calexico, CA, has completed his new book “Whispers of the Night: Journeys Through Dreams and Nightmares”: a gripping and potent work that takes readers into the creative mind of the author.
As an epileptic patient, Montes speaks on the relationship between dreams and epilepsy and how strong of an impact epilepsy may have on dreams. He breaks down each dream and writes about how they impacted him both positively and negatively and what he learned from them. He also writes about the struggles of dealing with epilepsy and the toll it took on him mentally. Brace yourselves for a rollercoaster of emotions. These dreams and nightmares truly are one of a kind.
Author Damian Montes’s love for writing goes back to his early days when he started writing songs and poetry in grade school. Over the years, he grew a passion for writing and always had his face buried in a page and a pencil glued to his hand. Music plays a huge role in Montes’ life. It is what got him into writing in the first place. At only seven years old, Montes figured out song structure and dedicated most of his time to writing songs and studying other artists' writing styles.
Writing songs led to writing poetry and writing poetry inspired him to expand his vocabulary. At sixteen years old, Montes started taking writing a lot more seriously after his teacher told him he was gifted with an eloquent writing style when she graded his argumentative essay for her English class in high school.
At twenty-two years old, Montes decided to put his love for writing to the test and wrote his first book ever. A children’s book called “The Sweet Honeybee.” With his first book being a children’s book, Montes aimed for something different with his second. Montes, now twenty-three, partnered with Page Publishing and wrote “Whispers of the Night: Journeys Through Dreams and Nightmares.”
Montes still resides in Calexico, where he cuts hair full-time and works on expanding his writing discography.
Montes writes, “Some people view dreams as meaningless scenarios that happen in their sleep. Some take them as signs of what to expect in their future. Some people live by them, and some people don’t even have them. But what really is a dream? There are many different theories and scientific explanations on dreams but no actual facts to determine exactly what a dream means. One theory that really stood out to me was one I read from Sander van der Linden off ScientificAmerican.com where he mentions the theory of ‘activation-synthesis hypothesis’ and states, ‘Dreams don’t actually mean anything: they are merely electrical brain impulses that pull random thoughts and imagery from our memories.’ Although a part of this may be true, I don’t fully agree with it. I don’t believe that dreams have no meaning at all. I believe it is a matter of finding the meaning of them. But who am I? I’m just a regular guy with no PhDs. Hell, no college education whatsoever.”
Published by Page Publishing, Damian Montes’s captivating work explores the intriguing nature of dreams.
Readers who wish to experience this memorable work can purchase "Whispers of the Night: Journeys Through Dreams and Nightmares" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
