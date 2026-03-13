Author Destiny Minnich’s New Book “My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU” Follows a Young Girl Who Waits for Her Mother and New Brother to Come Home
Recent release “My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU” from Page Publishing author Destiny Minnich is a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl whose new brother has been born prematurely and must stay in the NICU to get healthy before coming home. As months go by, Big Sister grows anxious about when her family will be reunited once more.
Bicknell, IN, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Destiny Minnich, a loving wife and mother of two who works at a local library, has completed her new book “My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU”: a charming tale of a young girl whose new baby brother was born too early, and must stay in the hospital with her mother before coming home.
“‘My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU’ is a heartfelt story of a young girl who has to wait for her mother and premature brother to come home after his unexpected arrival,” writes Minnich. “The wait is long, and Big Sister gets confused and sad. But after months of waiting, the whole family is together again.”
Published by Page Publishing, Destiny Minnich’s engaging tale is inspired by the author’s own experiences of staying in the NICU with her premature son, Charlie, as well as her daughter JoAnn who bravely waited for them to return home from the hospital. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Erinn Stremming, “My Little Brother” is sure to offer joy and hope to other NICU families who are anxiously waiting to be reunited once more.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase “My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
