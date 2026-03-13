Author Destiny Minnich’s New Book “My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU” Follows a Young Girl Who Waits for Her Mother and New Brother to Come Home

Recent release “My Little Brother: A Story of Having a Sibling in the NICU” from Page Publishing author Destiny Minnich is a heartfelt story that centers around a young girl whose new brother has been born prematurely and must stay in the NICU to get healthy before coming home. As months go by, Big Sister grows anxious about when her family will be reunited once more.