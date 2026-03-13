Author Isaac Riojas’s New Book “My Fish Family” is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Decides to Fill Up Her Fish Tank with a Fish Family of Her Own

Recent release “My Fish Family” from Page Publishing author Isaac Riojas is a captivating story that centers around a young girl who would love nothing more than to bring home some fish for her fish tank. But in order to do so, she must find the right kind of fish that would be the perfect size for her tank and get along well with others.