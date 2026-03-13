Author Isaac Riojas’s New Book “My Fish Family” is a Charming Story That Follows a Young Girl Who Decides to Fill Up Her Fish Tank with a Fish Family of Her Own
Recent release “My Fish Family” from Page Publishing author Isaac Riojas is a captivating story that centers around a young girl who would love nothing more than to bring home some fish for her fish tank. But in order to do so, she must find the right kind of fish that would be the perfect size for her tank and get along well with others.
San Juan, TX, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Isaac Riojas, who holds a lifelong love of animals after spending time on his family ranches while growing up in Southern Texas, has completed his new book “My Fish Family”: a riveting story of a young girl’s journey to find the right kinds of fish for her fish tank.
“‘My Fish Family’ invites children to explore the fascinating world of fish through the eyes of a curious kid,” writes Riojas. “This charming story helps little ones appreciate nature’s tiny creatures and inspires a lifelong sense of wonder.”
Published by Page Publishing, Isaac Riojas’s engaging tale will inspire young readers and their families to approach fishkeeping with excitement, responsibility, and a heart for their new underwater friends. With colorful artwork to help bring Riojas’s story to life, “My Fish Family” is sure to become a beloved addition to any family library.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase “My Fish Family” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
