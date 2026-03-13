Author Darryl Hall’s New Book “My Life with My Angel: Expanded Version” Chronicles the Author’s Journey Influenced by the Presence of an Angel in His Life
Recent release “My Life with My Angel: Expanded Version” from Page Publishing author Darryl Hall is a poignant and compelling autobiographical account that follows the author as he shares how his life experiences have been influenced by his angel. From triumphs to tragedy and everything in between, Hall bears it all with each turn of the page.
Dandridge, TN, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Darryl Hall has completed his new book “My Life with My Angel: Expanded Version”: a stirring memoir that follows the author’s lived experiences, and how his path has been impacted by the presence of a special angel that has continued to guide him.
“‘My Life with My Angel’ covers my life events, which include dreams, visions, and feelings that came true,” writes Hall. “It covers the heights of happiness and the deep depression of loss. It was then that my angel came to me while I was awake. He was not immediately aware that I could see him, and the story with my angel continues. Everything in the book is true.”
Published by Page Publishing, Darryl Hall’s engaging series will capture the hearts and minds of readers, encouraging them to believe in the existence of angels and their ability to help guide those willing to open themselves up to their influence. Deeply personal and emotionally candid, “My Life with My Angel: Expanded Version” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving a lasting impression long after the final chapter.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “My Life with My Angel: Expanded Version” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
