Author Cecilia K Hoffman’s New Book “Family Colors” Follows a Former Art Therapist Who Takes Up a Job as a Nanny, Only to Find Herself Falling for Her Boss
Recent release “Family Colors” from Page Publishing author Cecilia K Hoffman is a compelling novel that centers around Tawny Brown, a former art therapist who finds herself employed as a caretaker for a young girl who suffers from past trauma. While making progress with the girl, Tawny soon begins to develop feelings for young Lily’s guardian, Ken, which complicates her position.
Yelm, WA, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Cecilia K Hoffman, a naturally born storyteller who lives in Washington state with her husband, two Mini Bernedoodles, an orange striped cat, and a flock of chickens, has completed her new book “Family Colors”: a stirring novel that centers around a young woman who, after taking up a nannying position for a young girl, begins to develop feelings for her employer and the girl’s uncle.
“Tawny Brown lives with her little dachshund Parker in Portland, Oregon,” writes Hoffman. “She is laid off from her job as an art therapist for children due to funding cutbacks. She loved her work, but she had to find new employment. She was looking through possibilities in the paper when her eyes locked on to an ad for a caretaker/therapist for a child. She was intrigued; after all, she loved children, and room and board was included. When she showed up for the interview, she was hired on the spot. She was to be a nanny/therapist to a beautiful little Vietnamese girl named Lily who was mute from trauma. It was a challenge; she was excited and ready to tackle.
“Lily’s Uncle Ken, a bachelor, was raising her for his sister who had recently died in a car accident. He had a housekeeper and cook, Mrs. Trembly, who was also his babysitter. He was completely overwhelmed with the child, and Mrs. Trembly was getting older and needed more time for herself.
“Tawny is loving the simple life of a home and ‘family,’ but she knows it won’t last forever. Although she is making progress with Lily, she finds herself attracted to her employer. An old flame and business partner of Ken’s, Debbie, turns up and leads Tawny to a major misunderstanding of their relationship. Debbie knows every trick in the book about getting her man back.”
Published by Page Publishing, Cecilia K Hoffman’s engaging tale is ultimately a heartfelt story about the circle of attraction, misunderstanding, and love. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Family Colors” is sure to resonate with readers, leaving them spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "Family Colors" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
