Author Cecilia K Hoffman’s New Book “Family Colors” Follows a Former Art Therapist Who Takes Up a Job as a Nanny, Only to Find Herself Falling for Her Boss

Recent release “Family Colors” from Page Publishing author Cecilia K Hoffman is a compelling novel that centers around Tawny Brown, a former art therapist who finds herself employed as a caretaker for a young girl who suffers from past trauma. While making progress with the girl, Tawny soon begins to develop feelings for young Lily’s guardian, Ken, which complicates her position.