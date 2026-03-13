Author Aurea Pearson’s New Book “Discovering Our Inca Princess” is a Captivating Tale That Follows the Author’s Family as They Explore Their Heritage During a Reunion
Recent release “Discovering Our Inca Princess” from Page Publishing author Aurea Pearson is a riveting story that follows the author’s family as they reunite in Peru for Christmas after nearly two decades apart. While together, they begin to explore their heritage and discover a princess in their lineage, leading them to honor her by working to conserve two emblematic animals of South America.
Hudson, FL, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Aurea Pearson has completed her new book “Discovering Our Inca Princess”: a riveting novel that follows the author and her family as they discover their ancestral link to a princess during a family reunion in Peru, leading to them summoning her spirit and honoring her mission of animal and natural conservation.
Author Aurea Pearson was born in Peru, and completed her university studies in the biology academic program at the National University of San Agustín. For twenty years, she worked as a microbiologist in the quality control department of the Cervecera del Sur Company (CERVESUR). This job gave her the opportunity to visit Germany, where she completed a specialty course. As a service to the community, she was a Rotarian for ten years, serving twice as president of the Rotary Club Arequipa Este. After moving to America, Pearson earned a master’s degree in education at the University of South Florida, but returned to microbiology, where she worked for fifteen years at Morton Plant Hospital in Clearwater, from which she retired.
“The Bustinza family decided to reunite and celebrate Christmas in Arequipa, Peru, after nearly twenty years apart, as life slowly returned to normal following the COVID-19 pandemic,” writes Pearson. “What made this holiday especially memorable was the presence of the twins, Miguel Ángel and María Ángela. The day after Christmas, after listening to a few fairy tales, they asked a simple yet profound question: ‘Was there ever a princess in our family?’
“That question opened the door to a journey through history and geography, where the discovery of an Inca princess as the origin of the family line became a source of inspiration. The children suggested honoring her life in two ways: through the Catholic tradition of praying the rosary and through the Inca ritual of the ‘Pago a la Tierra’ (‘Payment to the Earth’). In response, the gods of the mountains sent the spirit of the princess to them.
“Her spirit brought with it a mission: to inspire the conservation of two emblematic animals of South America—the vicuña and the Andean condor. Through this work, readers are invited to experience ‘The Prayer of the Vicuña’ and ‘Let’s Save the Condor’ with the purpose of raising ecological awareness and preserving the magnificent biosphere that Mother Earth has given us for future generations.”
Published by Page Publishing, Aurea Pearson’s enthralling tale is sure to resonate with readers from all walks of life as they follow along on this compelling story of family that emphasizes both honoring one’s ancestors and the importance of protecting and conserving the natural world and animals.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Discovering Our Inca Princess” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
