Author Aurea Pearson’s New Book “Discovering Our Inca Princess” is a Captivating Tale That Follows the Author’s Family as They Explore Their Heritage During a Reunion

Recent release “Discovering Our Inca Princess” from Page Publishing author Aurea Pearson is a riveting story that follows the author’s family as they reunite in Peru for Christmas after nearly two decades apart. While together, they begin to explore their heritage and discover a princess in their lineage, leading them to honor her by working to conserve two emblematic animals of South America.