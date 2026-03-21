Adoptions From The Heart to Host 36th Annual Family Picnic
Reunite, Celebrate, and Support AFTH’s mission.
Philadelphia, PA, March 21, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) invites you to attend our 36th annual family picnic. The annual picnic brings together adoptive families and birth families to reconnect, celebrate, and build community.
Event Details: The event will take place on June 14 at Lukens Park Playground in Horsham from 10 am to 2 pm. Connect and celebrate among families brought together by adoption. Through this event, AFTH will raise money for our programs and services in support of our Expecting & Birth Parent Support Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to birth parents experiencing unique and challenging circumstances. The event will feature music, kids' activities, and raffle baskets to help us achieve our fundraising goals. Call (610) 642-7200, or for more details, contact AFTHpr@afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
Event Details: The event will take place on June 14 at Lukens Park Playground in Horsham from 10 am to 2 pm. Connect and celebrate among families brought together by adoption. Through this event, AFTH will raise money for our programs and services in support of our Expecting & Birth Parent Support Fund. The fund provides financial assistance to birth parents experiencing unique and challenging circumstances. The event will feature music, kids' activities, and raffle baskets to help us achieve our fundraising goals. Call (610) 642-7200, or for more details, contact AFTHpr@afth.org.
About Adoptions From The Heart
Adoptions From The Heart (AFTH) was founded in 1985 by Maxine Chalker, a social worker and fellow adoptee. Like many children born and placed for adoption during the 1950s, Maxine grew up with little information about her birth parents. Maxine’s dream was to give adoption a new face by breaking down the barriers and taking some of the mystery out of the adoption process. AFTH is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide a safe, loving home for children and offer comprehensive, high-quality services to adoptive families, birth parents, and children. The agency is licensed in PA, NJ, DE, CT, and VA.
Contact
Adoptions From The HeartContact
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
Claire Robb
610-642-7200
https://afth.org/
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