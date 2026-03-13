Thynk and ShowCycle Partner to Unify Venue Hosting and Trade Show Management on a Single Salesforce-Powered Platform
Laurel, MD, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Thynk, the enterprise venue management solution, and ShowCycle, the only all-in-one software for exhibition organizers built natively on Salesforce, are excited to launch an integrated Exhibition Center Solution for large-scale convention and event venues. By combining Thynk’s robust sales and operations platform with Showcycle’s exhibition management expertise in trade show management, the two companies enable large-scale convention and event venues to maintain total data integrity while optimizing their entire commercial ecosystem on a single, future-proof, Salesforce-powered platform.
By unifying these traditionally siloed processes, managers can coordinate complex function diaries and event planning, as well as exhibitor booth sales and interactive floor planning, without switching between disconnected systems. This collaboration marks a significant move toward a future where convention centers can seamlessly pivot between hosting third-party events and organizing their own proprietary shows – something that is common in the European “Messe” model. By connecting these business lines and establishing a "golden record" of data, operators can finally rely on real-time visibility to deliver world-class organizer and exhibitor experiences that set new industry benchmarks.
This partnership represents a fundamental industry shift toward total asset optimization, allowing venues to maximize the profit generated by every square meter,” said Pascal Petit, CEO of Thynk. “We chose to partner with ShowCycle because their native exhibition management capabilities provide the concrete tools needed to bridge the gap between venue hosting and proprietary show organization within a single Salesforce-powered environment. Large-scale event venues can now transform their operations into high-velocity sales engines that execute complex events with a level of strategic precision that was previously impossible."
“The integration between Thynk and ShowCycle creates a frictionless show-floor lifecycle where interactive layouts are no longer static maps but live, operational tools that synchronize exhibitor needs with venue capacity in real time," said Pat Pathade, President at ShowCycle. "This turns spatial data into a strategic asset and ensures that large-scale event venues are actively engineering more immersive experiences that anticipate and satisfy the evolving needs of the global exhibition market."
The partnership offers a significant competitive advantage through rapid implementation, well under the traditional six-month industry standard for enterprise venue management software. The accelerated deployment ensures that organizations can quickly transition from legacy processes and siloed out-dated, siloed software to high-value strategic growth across their diverse portfolios. By merging these specialized capabilities, Thynk and ShowCycle are providing the definitive infrastructure for modern venues to master their commercial performance and lead the next era of event management.
About Thynk
Thynk is a next-generation hospitality commercial platform, powered by Salesforce®, the world’s leading AI CRM. It unifies B2B sales, groups, meetings, and events within a single, connected ecosystem. By combining clean data, process automation, impactful communication, and enterprise-grade analytics, Thynk enables hotels and venues to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver measurable commercial performance. Its modular, 360-degree architecture is designed for speed, scale, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving hospitality landscape. Find out more at thynk.cloud.
About ShowCycle
ShowCycle is the only exhibition management platform built natively on Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM. Designed for trade show organizers and convention centers that demand modern infrastructure, ShowCycle unifies booth sales, exhibitor management, and interactive floor planning within a single, continuously evolving platform. Unlike legacy solutions built on aging, standalone databases, ShowCycle's Salesforce-native architecture delivers real-time data integrity, enterprise-grade security, and seamless integration with the tools organizations already rely on with zero costly migration cycles. ShowCycle's "Never Obsolete" platform ensures that as Salesforce innovates, customers automatically benefit - without the disruption, expense, or risk of system replacement. Find out more at showcycle.com.
By unifying these traditionally siloed processes, managers can coordinate complex function diaries and event planning, as well as exhibitor booth sales and interactive floor planning, without switching between disconnected systems. This collaboration marks a significant move toward a future where convention centers can seamlessly pivot between hosting third-party events and organizing their own proprietary shows – something that is common in the European “Messe” model. By connecting these business lines and establishing a "golden record" of data, operators can finally rely on real-time visibility to deliver world-class organizer and exhibitor experiences that set new industry benchmarks.
This partnership represents a fundamental industry shift toward total asset optimization, allowing venues to maximize the profit generated by every square meter,” said Pascal Petit, CEO of Thynk. “We chose to partner with ShowCycle because their native exhibition management capabilities provide the concrete tools needed to bridge the gap between venue hosting and proprietary show organization within a single Salesforce-powered environment. Large-scale event venues can now transform their operations into high-velocity sales engines that execute complex events with a level of strategic precision that was previously impossible."
“The integration between Thynk and ShowCycle creates a frictionless show-floor lifecycle where interactive layouts are no longer static maps but live, operational tools that synchronize exhibitor needs with venue capacity in real time," said Pat Pathade, President at ShowCycle. "This turns spatial data into a strategic asset and ensures that large-scale event venues are actively engineering more immersive experiences that anticipate and satisfy the evolving needs of the global exhibition market."
The partnership offers a significant competitive advantage through rapid implementation, well under the traditional six-month industry standard for enterprise venue management software. The accelerated deployment ensures that organizations can quickly transition from legacy processes and siloed out-dated, siloed software to high-value strategic growth across their diverse portfolios. By merging these specialized capabilities, Thynk and ShowCycle are providing the definitive infrastructure for modern venues to master their commercial performance and lead the next era of event management.
About Thynk
Thynk is a next-generation hospitality commercial platform, powered by Salesforce®, the world’s leading AI CRM. It unifies B2B sales, groups, meetings, and events within a single, connected ecosystem. By combining clean data, process automation, impactful communication, and enterprise-grade analytics, Thynk enables hotels and venues to move faster, operate smarter, and deliver measurable commercial performance. Its modular, 360-degree architecture is designed for speed, scale, and adaptability in a rapidly evolving hospitality landscape. Find out more at thynk.cloud.
About ShowCycle
ShowCycle is the only exhibition management platform built natively on Salesforce, the world's #1 AI CRM. Designed for trade show organizers and convention centers that demand modern infrastructure, ShowCycle unifies booth sales, exhibitor management, and interactive floor planning within a single, continuously evolving platform. Unlike legacy solutions built on aging, standalone databases, ShowCycle's Salesforce-native architecture delivers real-time data integrity, enterprise-grade security, and seamless integration with the tools organizations already rely on with zero costly migration cycles. ShowCycle's "Never Obsolete" platform ensures that as Salesforce innovates, customers automatically benefit - without the disruption, expense, or risk of system replacement. Find out more at showcycle.com.
Contact
ShowCycleContact
Pat Pathade
443-690-8488
https://www.showcycle.com
Pat Pathade
443-690-8488
https://www.showcycle.com
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