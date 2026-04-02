Cecelie Casanova Promoted to Managing Partner and Launches New Market in Bakersfield
That momentum continues with the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner. Under the leadership of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played a key role in developing talent and strengthening operations within Desert Edge Marketing.
Las Vegas, NV, April 02, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Desert Edge Marketing is proud to announce the promotion of Cecelie Casanova to Managing Partner following her continued leadership and impact within the organization.
Under the mentorship of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played an important role in developing talent and contributing to the growth of Desert Edge Marketing. Her promotion marks an exciting milestone as she steps into a leadership role overseeing expanded operations.
As part of this promotion, Casanova has launched a new market and brand in Bakersfield, California. The expansion reflects the company’s continued focus on internal growth and leadership development.
“Cecelie has shown tremendous dedication and leadership,” said Mo Albazzaz, Owner of Desert Edge Marketing. “We’re excited to see her open this new market and continue building strong teams.”
This new market represents another step forward in the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to promoting leaders from within.
Under the mentorship of Owner Mo Albazzaz, Casanova has played an important role in developing talent and contributing to the growth of Desert Edge Marketing. Her promotion marks an exciting milestone as she steps into a leadership role overseeing expanded operations.
As part of this promotion, Casanova has launched a new market and brand in Bakersfield, California. The expansion reflects the company’s continued focus on internal growth and leadership development.
“Cecelie has shown tremendous dedication and leadership,” said Mo Albazzaz, Owner of Desert Edge Marketing. “We’re excited to see her open this new market and continue building strong teams.”
This new market represents another step forward in the company’s ongoing growth and commitment to promoting leaders from within.
Contact
Desert Edge MarketingContact
Mo Albazzaz
(702) 337-3283
https://desertedgemarketing.com
Mo Albazzaz
(702) 337-3283
https://desertedgemarketing.com
Multimedia
Categories