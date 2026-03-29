MerPerle Nui Sam Resort Records Strong Booking Momentum for Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the Upcoming April 30 – May 1 Holiday
MerPerle Nui Sam Resort has reported a steady rise in reservations for the upcoming Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day (10th day of the 3rd lunar month) as well as the Reunification Day and International Workers’ Day holiday (April 30 – May 1).
Chau Doc, Vietnam, March 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Located in the well-known pilgrimage destination of Nui Sam in Chau Doc, An Giang, the resort continues to attract travelers seeking a peaceful retreat while remaining close to key cultural and spiritual landmarks such as the renowned Ba Chua Xu Temple.
The upcoming holiday season is expected to welcome a large number of visitors traveling for pilgrimage, family holidays, and leisure exploration across the An Giang region and the Mekong Delta.
A representative of MerPerle Nui Sam Resort shared, "Major holidays such as Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the April 30 – May 1 break are popular periods for travelers to visit Nui Sam for pilgrimage and relaxation. We are seeing encouraging booking momentum and recommend guests secure their reservations early to ensure availability."
In addition to its comfortable accommodation, the resort offers diverse dining experiences at its spacious on-site restaurant, serving balanced and nourishing meals that help guests stay energized for their journeys of exploration and pilgrimage. The resort also features a range of leisure and wellness facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, gym, relaxing spa services, a café, and a children’s play area, creating a welcoming environment for families, groups of friends, and travelers seeking a well-rounded and refreshing getaway.
With its tranquil green surroundings, warm hospitality, and convenient location, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort remains a preferred choice for short getaways and holiday stays in the vibrant spiritual tourism hub of Chau Doc – Nui Sam.
Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred room categories during the upcoming peak travel periods.
The upcoming holiday season is expected to welcome a large number of visitors traveling for pilgrimage, family holidays, and leisure exploration across the An Giang region and the Mekong Delta.
A representative of MerPerle Nui Sam Resort shared, "Major holidays such as Hung Kings’ Commemoration Day and the April 30 – May 1 break are popular periods for travelers to visit Nui Sam for pilgrimage and relaxation. We are seeing encouraging booking momentum and recommend guests secure their reservations early to ensure availability."
In addition to its comfortable accommodation, the resort offers diverse dining experiences at its spacious on-site restaurant, serving balanced and nourishing meals that help guests stay energized for their journeys of exploration and pilgrimage. The resort also features a range of leisure and wellness facilities, including an outdoor swimming pool, gym, relaxing spa services, a café, and a children’s play area, creating a welcoming environment for families, groups of friends, and travelers seeking a well-rounded and refreshing getaway.
With its tranquil green surroundings, warm hospitality, and convenient location, MerPerle Nui Sam Resort remains a preferred choice for short getaways and holiday stays in the vibrant spiritual tourism hub of Chau Doc – Nui Sam.
Guests are encouraged to book early to secure their preferred room categories during the upcoming peak travel periods.
Contact
MerPerle Nui Sam ResortContact
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
Trong Do
84908435544
https://merperlenuisam.com/
84908435544. Prefered contact by email
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