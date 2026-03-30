Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause (Documentary) Arrives on VOD & DVD in 2026 from 360 Sound And Vision
Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause (Documentary) Arrives on VOD, DVD & Streaming in 2026, Directed by Dwayne Buckle, distributed by 360 Sound And Vision.
New York, NY, March 30, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A rare and insightful look into the mind of one of independent cinema's most influential voices arrives with the release of Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause, a new documentary presented on DVD in 2026 from US-based independent film distribution company 360 Sound And Vision.
Filmed from a memorable lecture delivered in the summer of 2003, the documentary captures legendary filmmaker Jim Jarmusch—known for groundbreaking films such as Stranger Than Paradise, Coffee & Cigarettes, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai—as he explores the artistic and cultural significance of the classic American film Rebel Without a Cause.
In this compelling presentation, Jarmusch reflects on the enduring legacy of the film directed by his mentor Nicholas Ray and starring James Dean, Sal Mineo and Natalie Wood, examining its influence on cinema, youth culture, and the language of film itself. Rather than appearing in his familiar role as director, Jarmusch emerges here as a thoughtful film philosopher, offering deep reflections on storytelling, visual style, and the emotional power of cinema.
Produced and directed by independent filmmaker Dwayne Buckle, Evening with Jim presents a rare opportunity for audiences to witness Jarmusch in a reflective and analytical setting. The documentary also features an appearance by legendary musician and cultural figure Richard Hell (Blank Generation, The Voidoids), adding further perspective to the conversation about film, art, and cultural influence.
Through archival lecture footage and curated documentary presentation, Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause offers film lovers, students of cinema, and fans of independent filmmaking an engaging exploration of one of America's most iconic films through the eyes of one of its most distinctive directors.
About the Filmmaker
Dwayne Buckle is an independent filmmaker and producer known for documentaries and genre films that explore film history, culture, science, and unconventional storytelling. His work often highlights influential figures and ideas that have shaped modern culture and cinema.
Filmed from a memorable lecture delivered in the summer of 2003, the documentary captures legendary filmmaker Jim Jarmusch—known for groundbreaking films such as Stranger Than Paradise, Coffee & Cigarettes, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai—as he explores the artistic and cultural significance of the classic American film Rebel Without a Cause.
In this compelling presentation, Jarmusch reflects on the enduring legacy of the film directed by his mentor Nicholas Ray and starring James Dean, Sal Mineo and Natalie Wood, examining its influence on cinema, youth culture, and the language of film itself. Rather than appearing in his familiar role as director, Jarmusch emerges here as a thoughtful film philosopher, offering deep reflections on storytelling, visual style, and the emotional power of cinema.
Produced and directed by independent filmmaker Dwayne Buckle, Evening with Jim presents a rare opportunity for audiences to witness Jarmusch in a reflective and analytical setting. The documentary also features an appearance by legendary musician and cultural figure Richard Hell (Blank Generation, The Voidoids), adding further perspective to the conversation about film, art, and cultural influence.
Through archival lecture footage and curated documentary presentation, Evening with Jim: Jim Jarmusch on Rebel Without a Cause offers film lovers, students of cinema, and fans of independent filmmaking an engaging exploration of one of America's most iconic films through the eyes of one of its most distinctive directors.
About the Filmmaker
Dwayne Buckle is an independent filmmaker and producer known for documentaries and genre films that explore film history, culture, science, and unconventional storytelling. His work often highlights influential figures and ideas that have shaped modern culture and cinema.
Contact
360 Sound And Vision EntertainmentContact
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
Dwayne Buckle
347-605-2765
www.360soundandvision.com
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