P. Frank Vasquez Selected as a Biography of the Month for January 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication
Trenton, NJ, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- P. Frank Vasquez of Trenton, New Jersey, has been recognized as a Biography of the Month for January 2026 by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide for his significant expertise and leadership in the nonprofit field.
About P. Frank Vasquez
P. Frank Vasquez founded and leads In Search of Hope, a nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness in communities and providing education, counseling, and essential supplies to people in need. The nonprofit delivers mental health and legal education, offers counseling, and supplies practical aid. Its main efforts are directed toward helping Native Americans, veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, former inmates, and immigrants who are rebuilding their lives and working to reconnect with their values.
Vasquez’s journey is marked by resilience and change. His earlier ambitions included becoming a police officer, and he found success as a model and bodybuilder before his life changed dramatically after he was the victim of a hit-and-run. The accident resulted in a traumatic brain injury, paralysis, depression, and a deep sense of hopelessness. When he awoke in the hospital, unable to walk or communicate as he struggled with multiple languages mixing in his mind, Vasquez faced an uncertain future and realized his old life was gone. He has openly shared, “I lost hope. I thought I was better off dead.”
During rehabilitation, a key moment came when Vasquez met a young girl who had lost her parents and suffered major injuries in an accident. Her optimism and courage despite hardship influenced his own outlook. Vasquez reflected, “Seeing her smile, watching her walk again, and realizing how bravely she faced her pain made me question my own despair. If she could find joy in the small things, what excuse did I have?” This experience inspired the creation of In Search of Hope.
Established in 2023, the organization focuses on supporting people who are dealing with trauma, homelessness, hunger, or major life setbacks. Vasquez has used his own story, limited resources, and community donations to provide food, supplies, emotional support, and advocacy for individuals in difficult circumstances. He is known for making sure that donations are spent directly on those in need, not on advertising or administration. Vasquez explains, “Most nonprofits spend huge amounts on advertising and administration. I refused to use donations for things like that. I’d rather the money go straight to the people who need it,” though he admits this can make outreach and sustainability more difficult. Although donations dropped from $30,000 in the organization’s first year to just a few hundred dollars recently, Vasquez continues his work. He has adjusted by producing music videos, sharing stories on YouTube, and writing books about his experiences. His song, “I’m Doing Just Fine,” along with his advocacy and storytelling, connects with others who are facing loss or hardship. Across all his creative work, he shares the message that adversity and setbacks can become sources of personal growth and healing. He wrote “The Heart Recovery Guide and The 10 Steps to a Healthier Relationship,” a resource to help readers understand loss, love, heartbreak, and self-esteem. The book provides advice and strategies for healing, creating boundaries, and building self-compassion in relationships, offering guidance to those seeking clarity and resilience after emotional challenges. Vasquez has been interviewed on several podcasts, including Close Up Radio, available at https://blubrry.com/3830099/150810859/close-up-radio-spotlights-p-frank-vasquez-of-in-search-of-hope/
Vasquez has experience leading nonprofit programs, advocating for communities, and supporting children and families affected by trauma. He also works in preventive mental health care and legal education, and promotes creative expression through music and writing.
As a valued Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide member, Vasquez was previously selected as a Lifetime Featured Member and as a Professional of the Year for 2026.
Vasquez earned his Master of Social Work degree, with a focus on couples’ relationships and compromise, from Rutgers University in 2019. He is a member of Phi Alpha Honor Society and the MSW Society.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is an international advertising, networking, and publishing company based in Farmingdale, New York. They are proud to be able to satisfy their clients and continue to have repeat clientele due to their longevity and pride in their products and services. The Owners strive to connect business professionals to enhance their contact base and networking capabilities so they can get the acknowledgment and publicity within their industries and beyond. The Strathmore family has been providing these valuable services for over two decades. They target executives and professionals in all industries to be featured in their on-line directory. Industries include business, law, education, healthcare and medicine, fine arts, IT, government, science, real estate, entertainment, and many more accomplished fields. Professional profiles are listed in a detailed, searchable database on the website www.strww.com.
