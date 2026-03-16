Author William D. Bymaster’s New Book, “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer,” Shares the Author’s Survival Stories
Recent release “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer” from Page Publishing author William D. Bymaster is a riveting memoir that features humorous yet dangerous survival stories. Split into two parts, the first half focuses on field work incidents, with the second half exploring a still unexplained encounter with a mountain lion.
Bountiful, UT, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- William D. Bymaster, who has worked in the environmental consulting profession since the late 1980s, has completed his book, “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer”: a stirring memoir that chronicles the author’s near-death experiences and against all odds survival story through a humorous lens.
“As the person who has likely completed the most environmental and building science field work of anyone who has ever been in the due diligence industry, [I have] had ample opportunity to experience strange, one-of-a-kind incidents that potentially could take a guy’s life, on a fairly steady basis,” writes Bymaster. “Although the incidents are dangerous, most are at least somewhat humorous. But sometimes, what happens can only be explained by one’s relationship with their God, and even then a satisfying explanation may not be available. The first half of this book shares some of the light-hearted incidents [I have] experienced over the years, while the second half tries to work through an incident with a mountain lion that as of yet, is still not understood. Your help getting our heads around it would be appreciated.”
Published by Page Publishing, William D. Bymaster’s engaging series expertly blends together both humor and danger to deliver a captivating tale that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“As the person who has likely completed the most environmental and building science field work of anyone who has ever been in the due diligence industry, [I have] had ample opportunity to experience strange, one-of-a-kind incidents that potentially could take a guy’s life, on a fairly steady basis,” writes Bymaster. “Although the incidents are dangerous, most are at least somewhat humorous. But sometimes, what happens can only be explained by one’s relationship with their God, and even then a satisfying explanation may not be available. The first half of this book shares some of the light-hearted incidents [I have] experienced over the years, while the second half tries to work through an incident with a mountain lion that as of yet, is still not understood. Your help getting our heads around it would be appreciated.”
Published by Page Publishing, William D. Bymaster’s engaging series expertly blends together both humor and danger to deliver a captivating tale that will leave readers spellbound with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this compelling work can purchase “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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