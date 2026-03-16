Author William D. Bymaster’s New Book, “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer,” Shares the Author’s Survival Stories

Recent release “I Am Not Dead Yet: A True Story and Salute to Montana, Her People, and the Power of Prayer” from Page Publishing author William D. Bymaster is a riveting memoir that features humorous yet dangerous survival stories. Split into two parts, the first half focuses on field work incidents, with the second half exploring a still unexplained encounter with a mountain lion.