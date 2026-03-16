Author Tina Jones’s New Book, "Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism," is a Compelling Guide Designed That Explores Autism Across All Stages of Life
Recent release “Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism” from Page Publishing author Tina Jones is a comprehensive guide that aims to help readers better understand autism spectrum disorder from adolescence to adulthood. With personal stories and practical insight, “Beyond the Diagnosis” will help readers gain a new perspective on what life with autism can be like.
Goshen, IN, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Tina Jones, a loving mother of four who holds a BA in secondary education of history, an MA in secondary education of history, an MA in special education, and an MA in autism spectrum disorder, has completed her new book, “Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism”: a thought-provoking look at how autism spectrum disorder, its impact on multiple stages of life, and support and interventions that can help both autistic individuals and their loved ones.
“‘Beyond the Diagnosis’ is a comprehensive and compassionate guide to understanding autism across the lifespan,” writes Jones. “From the first signs in early childhood to the complexities of adulthood, this book explores what it truly means to live with, support, and celebrate life on the autism spectrum.
“Blending personal stories, expert insights, and practical strategies, ‘Beyond the Diagnosis’ covers everything from early interventions and educational support to mental health, relationships, employment, and long-term planning. It also highlights the voices of autistic individuals, offering readers an authentic and deeply human perspective that goes far beyond clinical definitions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tina Jones’s enlightening guide offers clarity, connection, and hope to parents, educators, health-care providers, and autistic individuals alike. Rooted in the values of neurodiversity, inclusion, and respect, “Beyond the Diagnosis” is not just about autism, but about understanding, acceptance, and building a world where every mind is valued.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“‘Beyond the Diagnosis’ is a comprehensive and compassionate guide to understanding autism across the lifespan,” writes Jones. “From the first signs in early childhood to the complexities of adulthood, this book explores what it truly means to live with, support, and celebrate life on the autism spectrum.
“Blending personal stories, expert insights, and practical strategies, ‘Beyond the Diagnosis’ covers everything from early interventions and educational support to mental health, relationships, employment, and long-term planning. It also highlights the voices of autistic individuals, offering readers an authentic and deeply human perspective that goes far beyond clinical definitions.”
Published by Page Publishing, Tina Jones’s enlightening guide offers clarity, connection, and hope to parents, educators, health-care providers, and autistic individuals alike. Rooted in the values of neurodiversity, inclusion, and respect, “Beyond the Diagnosis” is not just about autism, but about understanding, acceptance, and building a world where every mind is valued.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
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www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
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