Author Tina Jones’s New Book, "Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism," is a Compelling Guide Designed That Explores Autism Across All Stages of Life

Recent release “Beyond the Diagnosis: Living and Loving with Autism” from Page Publishing author Tina Jones is a comprehensive guide that aims to help readers better understand autism spectrum disorder from adolescence to adulthood. With personal stories and practical insight, “Beyond the Diagnosis” will help readers gain a new perspective on what life with autism can be like.