Kristina M. McGahan Honored as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
Magnolia, TX, March 11, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kristina M. McGahan of Magnolia, Texas, has been recognized as a Woman of the Month for February 2026 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized). This distinction acknowledges her dedication and achievements in the field of consulting. McGahan will be highlighted in the Spring 2026 issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, which celebrates accomplished women excelling in their industries.
About Kristina M. McGahan
Kristina M. McGahan is a registered nurse with 28 years of experience and the founder of Mind of Matter Nursing Recovery Summit, a program specifically designed to help nurses recover from burnout in all areas of their lives - mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. After decades spent working in cardiovascular care, telemetry, med-surg, progressive care, and management, Kristina faced her own significant period of burnout, carrying both personal and professional pain. Her journey toward healing revealed to her the importance and necessity of true recovery, which led to her commitment to support other nurses dealing with exhaustion, anxiety, and a sense of disconnect.
Through her work, Kristina combines her extensive clinical background with Sozo guided meditation, faith-based inner healing, nervous system practices, and individualized coaching. Her methods are centered around more than just coping; she helps nurses recognize their stress triggers, change unhelpful patterns, and rediscover a sense of purpose and joy. Kristina is passionate about showing that nurses do not need to leave their careers in order to heal; rather, with the right resources and support, lasting recovery is possible. Her mission is to stand with nurses everywhere as they rebuild their well-being from within.
Kristina holds a B.S.N. from the University of Texas.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
About Kristina M. McGahan
Kristina M. McGahan is a registered nurse with 28 years of experience and the founder of Mind of Matter Nursing Recovery Summit, a program specifically designed to help nurses recover from burnout in all areas of their lives - mentally, emotionally, spiritually, and physically. After decades spent working in cardiovascular care, telemetry, med-surg, progressive care, and management, Kristina faced her own significant period of burnout, carrying both personal and professional pain. Her journey toward healing revealed to her the importance and necessity of true recovery, which led to her commitment to support other nurses dealing with exhaustion, anxiety, and a sense of disconnect.
Through her work, Kristina combines her extensive clinical background with Sozo guided meditation, faith-based inner healing, nervous system practices, and individualized coaching. Her methods are centered around more than just coping; she helps nurses recognize their stress triggers, change unhelpful patterns, and rediscover a sense of purpose and joy. Kristina is passionate about showing that nurses do not need to leave their careers in order to heal; rather, with the right resources and support, lasting recovery is possible. Her mission is to stand with nurses everywhere as they rebuild their well-being from within.
Kristina holds a B.S.N. from the University of Texas.
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) is a dynamic and diverse network of high-achieving women making a real difference. For nearly a decade, we've provided a platform for women from all walks of life and all stages of their career to connect, collaborate, and empower each other to reach new heights. Our website, quarterly magazine, and exclusive events showcase member achievements and offer opportunities to gain recognition, build valuable business relationships, and access a wealth of knowledge and resources. If you or someone you know is a driven, accomplished woman looking to be recognized and make valuable connections, visit https://www.powerwoe.com/nomination-form/ to access POWER’s nomination form for consideration.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R.Contact
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Geri Shumer
516-677-9696
Categories