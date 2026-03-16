Authors Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles’s New Book, "Windy Days! Booray!" is a Charming Story That Follows Two Ghostly Friends Who Wait for a Windy Day to Play
Recent release “Windy Days! Booray!” from Page Publishing authors Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles is a captivating story that follows Theodore and Mindy, two ghostly friends who love to spend their days playing together. As they wait for a windy day, they reflect on all the fun activities that a windy day could bring for ghosts.
Weir, KS, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles, a mother-and-daughter duo living in the Midwest, have completed their new book, “Windy Days! Booray!”: a riveting story of two ghosts who patiently wait for a windy day to play all sorts of tricks and have fun together.
With Kali Bayles-Spire’s master’s degree in psychology and Iris Bayles’s determination to become a grade school teacher, both authors share a passion for child development, learning, and teaching. When they are not at school or work, the two love spending as much time as possible with their beloved goats, chickens, dogs, cats, ferrets, and ducks.
Kali and Iris write, “Join Theodore and Mindy, two ghostly pals, as they wait for the wind to blow to cause their mischief. This is a playful tale of patience, friendship, and the joy of being seen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles’s engaging story will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Theodore and Mindy’s many adventures, discovering all sorts of fun activities these two ghosts get up to when the wind begins to blow. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Lauren Austin, “Windy Days! Booray!” is a heartfelt and endearing tale that will invite young readers to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Windy Days! Booray!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
With Kali Bayles-Spire’s master’s degree in psychology and Iris Bayles’s determination to become a grade school teacher, both authors share a passion for child development, learning, and teaching. When they are not at school or work, the two love spending as much time as possible with their beloved goats, chickens, dogs, cats, ferrets, and ducks.
Kali and Iris write, “Join Theodore and Mindy, two ghostly pals, as they wait for the wind to blow to cause their mischief. This is a playful tale of patience, friendship, and the joy of being seen.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles’s engaging story will captivate readers of all ages as they follow along on Theodore and Mindy’s many adventures, discovering all sorts of fun activities these two ghosts get up to when the wind begins to blow. With colorful and vibrant artwork by illustrator Lauren Austin, “Windy Days! Booray!” is a heartfelt and endearing tale that will invite young readers to revisit this adorable story over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Windy Days! Booray!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories