Authors Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles’s New Book, "Windy Days! Booray!" is a Charming Story That Follows Two Ghostly Friends Who Wait for a Windy Day to Play

Recent release “Windy Days! Booray!” from Page Publishing authors Kali Bayles-Spire and Iris Bayles is a captivating story that follows Theodore and Mindy, two ghostly friends who love to spend their days playing together. As they wait for a windy day, they reflect on all the fun activities that a windy day could bring for ghosts.