Author Wallace Pugh’s New Book, "RESET," Aims to Provide Readers with the Tools They Need to Re-Examine Their Faith to Find the Absolute Truth of What They Believe

Recent release “RESET: AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGAIN YOUR LIFE THROUGH AN UNDERSTANDING OF RELIGION, YOURSELF, AND THOSE YOU ALLOW TO LEAD YOU” from Covenant Books author Wallace Pugh is a thought-provoking exploration between faith and historical truths surrounding the Judeo-Christian religion and Scripture.