Author Wallace Pugh’s New Book, "RESET," Aims to Provide Readers with the Tools They Need to Re-Examine Their Faith to Find the Absolute Truth of What They Believe
Recent release “RESET: AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGAIN YOUR LIFE THROUGH AN UNDERSTANDING OF RELIGION, YOURSELF, AND THOSE YOU ALLOW TO LEAD YOU” from Covenant Books author Wallace Pugh is a thought-provoking exploration between faith and historical truths surrounding the Judeo-Christian religion and Scripture.
St Louis, MO, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wallace Pugh, an educator who holds two master's degrees in mathematics and science, has completed his new book, “RESET: AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGAIN YOUR LIFE THROUGH AN UNDERSTANDING OF RELIGION, YOURSELF, AND THOSE YOU ALLOW TO LEAD YOU”: a compelling read that aims to help readers reset their faith and gain a better understanding of the religious truths that have become lost to modern believers.
“This book is the result of my needing to know the truth about the Judeo-Christian Bible and the messages it contained about God and Jesus,” writes Pugh.
“During the ten years starting in 1999, I did research purchasing eighteen books, along with obtaining other resources (listed in the glossary) to pursue the truth—with each resource targeting a specific period or era, ranging within about 8000 BCE to 1978 CE. I found hundreds of (what I considered factual) things about the Bible and Torah, which were different from what is presented today in print: things which have never been preached from the pulpit. I will give three examples: The tenth plague instituted by God when the Israelites tried to leave Egypt did not kill the firstborn of each family in Egypt—instead, the firstborn of the Israelite families were the ones sacrificed. They killed their own firstborns to assure that God would see them safely to the Promised Land. Second, Eve was never married to Adam. Eve was a goddess in her own right who was borrowed from pagan mythologies. Third, Mary Magdalene was Jesus’s most devoted disciple and probably was married to him.
“Finally, this book pursues a real battle between religion and sexuality, which has been going on for over two thousand years or more. Religion has difficulty gaining ground in this battle, however, because religion has an antihuman aspects against what evolution has patented and made a part of us all. Everywhere religion goes in its pursuits for human substantiation, for sexual corrections, for missionary invasions, for Sunday worship devotions, for 10 percent tithing and for pleasure denial—religion just ask too much of the average common man.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wallace Pugh’s new book aims to present readers with a better and more honest truth, allowing them to truly bring God into their lives in a new and more profound way than ever before.
Readers can purchase “RESET: AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGAIN YOUR LIFE THROUGH AN UNDERSTANDING OF RELIGION, YOURSELF, AND THOSE YOU ALLOW TO LEAD YOU” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“This book is the result of my needing to know the truth about the Judeo-Christian Bible and the messages it contained about God and Jesus,” writes Pugh.
“During the ten years starting in 1999, I did research purchasing eighteen books, along with obtaining other resources (listed in the glossary) to pursue the truth—with each resource targeting a specific period or era, ranging within about 8000 BCE to 1978 CE. I found hundreds of (what I considered factual) things about the Bible and Torah, which were different from what is presented today in print: things which have never been preached from the pulpit. I will give three examples: The tenth plague instituted by God when the Israelites tried to leave Egypt did not kill the firstborn of each family in Egypt—instead, the firstborn of the Israelite families were the ones sacrificed. They killed their own firstborns to assure that God would see them safely to the Promised Land. Second, Eve was never married to Adam. Eve was a goddess in her own right who was borrowed from pagan mythologies. Third, Mary Magdalene was Jesus’s most devoted disciple and probably was married to him.
“Finally, this book pursues a real battle between religion and sexuality, which has been going on for over two thousand years or more. Religion has difficulty gaining ground in this battle, however, because religion has an antihuman aspects against what evolution has patented and made a part of us all. Everywhere religion goes in its pursuits for human substantiation, for sexual corrections, for missionary invasions, for Sunday worship devotions, for 10 percent tithing and for pleasure denial—religion just ask too much of the average common man.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Wallace Pugh’s new book aims to present readers with a better and more honest truth, allowing them to truly bring God into their lives in a new and more profound way than ever before.
Readers can purchase “RESET: AN OPPORTUNITY FOR YOU TO REGAIN YOUR LIFE THROUGH AN UNDERSTANDING OF RELIGION, YOURSELF, AND THOSE YOU ALLOW TO LEAD YOU” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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