Author Plammoottil V. Cherian’s New Book, "Brilliant Bloopers," Volume I, Disproves the Theory of Evolution of the Universe and Life
Recent release “Brilliant Bloopers” Volume I from Covenant Books author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D is a thought-provoking book that rejects the ongoing evolutionary theory that the universe, life and the multitude of species evolved, pointing out a series of blunders evolutionists provide as evidence. The author provides scientific, anatomical and theological evidence that the universe, life and species are divinely designed by the Creator.
Buffalo Grove, IL, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D, a retired professor with fifty years of experience in research and teaching in biological and medical sciences, has completed his new book, “Brilliant Bloopers”: a compelling read that explains the numerous anatomical and paleontological blunders evolutionists provide as evidence for the theory of evolution, revealing how the Creator equipped every organism with what it needs for sustenance, survival, and their specific role in the ecosphere.
After obtaining his PhD from Indiana State University, author Plammoottil V. Cherian received his postdoctoral training from the University of Pennsylvania, where subsequently he became a faculty member, working as a research scientist in the Department of Medicine. Later he joined the University of Michigan as a research scientist in the Department of Medicine, in Ann Arbor. Michigan. Passionate about teaching and providing students in-depth knowledge about the complexities of life, from a bacterium to a behemoth and human life, he devoted his full time to teaching before retiring from Saginaw Valley State University.
In “Brilliant Bloopers,” Volume I, Dr. Cherian discusses the many blunders of the theory of evolution that has become the core biological curriculum against the belief that God created the universe and everything within it in a systematic order. Dr. Cherian stresses the fact that if it took ten to one-hundred million years for a new species to emerge by chance mutation as the theory of evolution holds, we would have only few species in nature and planet earth would have been a heap of dirt with ecological disaster.
With a wealth of knowledge in Life Science and Theology and fifty years of research and teaching experience in varied subjects, Dr. Cherian covers a variety of topics, including the systematic order of creation schemed as evolutionary steps, the hoax of homologous structures and the fraudulent claim of Archaeopteryx and Piltdown Man provided as evidence of missing links. Instead, the author proves with scientific and theological evidence that the universe, life and human body is fearfully and wonderfully knitted together by God, and how evolution theory has shattered the faith of millions.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph.D’s new book will help to dispel the theory of evolution, revealing the hidden truths of creationism to make sense of the divine in a scientific setting.
Readers can purchase “Brilliant Bloopers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
After obtaining his PhD from Indiana State University, author Plammoottil V. Cherian received his postdoctoral training from the University of Pennsylvania, where subsequently he became a faculty member, working as a research scientist in the Department of Medicine. Later he joined the University of Michigan as a research scientist in the Department of Medicine, in Ann Arbor. Michigan. Passionate about teaching and providing students in-depth knowledge about the complexities of life, from a bacterium to a behemoth and human life, he devoted his full time to teaching before retiring from Saginaw Valley State University.
In “Brilliant Bloopers,” Volume I, Dr. Cherian discusses the many blunders of the theory of evolution that has become the core biological curriculum against the belief that God created the universe and everything within it in a systematic order. Dr. Cherian stresses the fact that if it took ten to one-hundred million years for a new species to emerge by chance mutation as the theory of evolution holds, we would have only few species in nature and planet earth would have been a heap of dirt with ecological disaster.
With a wealth of knowledge in Life Science and Theology and fifty years of research and teaching experience in varied subjects, Dr. Cherian covers a variety of topics, including the systematic order of creation schemed as evolutionary steps, the hoax of homologous structures and the fraudulent claim of Archaeopteryx and Piltdown Man provided as evidence of missing links. Instead, the author proves with scientific and theological evidence that the universe, life and human body is fearfully and wonderfully knitted together by God, and how evolution theory has shattered the faith of millions.
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph.D’s new book will help to dispel the theory of evolution, revealing the hidden truths of creationism to make sense of the divine in a scientific setting.
Readers can purchase “Brilliant Bloopers” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
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www.covenantbooks.com
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