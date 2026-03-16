Author Plammoottil V. Cherian’s New Book, "Brilliant Bloopers," Volume I, Disproves the Theory of Evolution of the Universe and Life

Recent release “Brilliant Bloopers” Volume I from Covenant Books author Plammoottil V. Cherian, Ph. D is a thought-provoking book that rejects the ongoing evolutionary theory that the universe, life and the multitude of species evolved, pointing out a series of blunders evolutionists provide as evidence. The author provides scientific, anatomical and theological evidence that the universe, life and species are divinely designed by the Creator.