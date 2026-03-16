Billie Jean Jarvis’s New Book, "Katrina," is a Charming Tale That Follows a Young Girl Living in the Middle Ages Who Longs to Meet Merlin and Have a Dragon of Her Own
Haltom City, TX, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Billie Jean Jarvis, a loving wife and mother as well as an artist who has always been interested in nature and fantasy, has completed her most recent book, “Katrina”: a riveting story of a little girl who longs to meet the wizard Merlin and have a dragon of her own, only to receive a brilliant surprise on her birthday from the help of her father.
“‘Katrina’ is the story of a little girl who lives with her mom and dad in the Middle Ages, when magic and dragons were alive, and she loves them both,” writes Jarvis. “Katrina has always wanted to meet Merlin the Magician and to someday ride a dragon. She is very happy and loves helping her mom do chores and greeting her father when he comes home from work. Before suppertime, Mom would grease Dad’s tired, aching feet, and then they would all eat supper.”
Published by Fulton Books, Billie Jean Jarvis’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Katrina’s journey to meet her idol and learn all she can about magic and dragons. With colorful artwork to help bring Jarvis’s story to life, “Katrina” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Katrina” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
“‘Katrina’ is the story of a little girl who lives with her mom and dad in the Middle Ages, when magic and dragons were alive, and she loves them both,” writes Jarvis. “Katrina has always wanted to meet Merlin the Magician and to someday ride a dragon. She is very happy and loves helping her mom do chores and greeting her father when he comes home from work. Before suppertime, Mom would grease Dad’s tired, aching feet, and then they would all eat supper.”
Published by Fulton Books, Billie Jean Jarvis’s book will capture the hearts and minds of readers as they follow along on Katrina’s journey to meet her idol and learn all she can about magic and dragons. With colorful artwork to help bring Jarvis’s story to life, “Katrina” is sure to delight readers of all ages, inviting them to revisit this adorable tale over and over again.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Katrina” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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