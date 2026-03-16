Jim Manzelmann’s Newly Released "Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders" is a Practical and Experience-Driven Guide to Building High-Performing Teams.
“Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jim Manzelmann is an insightful leadership resource that challenges traditional top-down models and equips emerging leaders with proven strategies to empower their teams and drive lasting results.
Bluffton, SC, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders”: a compelling leadership handbook rooted in decades of military, federal, and private-sector experience. “Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders” is the creation of published author, Jim Manzelmann, who has built a distinguished career spanning service as a US Navy rear admiral, architect, and senior federal leader. He held key executive roles within the intelligence community, including associate deputy director of facilities and logistics for the Director of National Intelligence and director of mission services at the Defense Intelligence Agency, while also leading major private-sector architecture and development organizations. His portfolio includes nationally significant projects such as the Intelligence Community Campus—Bethesda, the DIAC Expansion at Bolling AFB, and major California transportation and entertainment developments.
Across twenty-seven years in private-sector architecture, thirty-three years in the US Navy, and twenty years in federal service, he earned numerous military and civilian honors, including the Navy and Marine Corps Distinguished Service Medal and multiple Presidential Rank Awards.
Manzelmann shares, “For growing leaders, most people associate leadership with title, rank, or position. By vested authority, leadership automatically flows. This is easy to assume because your leadership selection validates that you have the wisdom, knowledge, and skills to be a successful leader. However, an anonymous writer in a piece titled “A Leader” in the Speaker’s Sourcebook II by Glenn Van Ekeren points out the fallacy of assuming leadership is anything but automatic. The anonymous writer gives several examples where the leader falls short. Examples include, “I spoke with authority. People listened. But alas, there was one who was wiser than I, and they followed that individual.” Or “I sought to inspire confidence, but the crowd responded, ‘Why should we trust you?’” Last, “I ran ahead of others and pointed the way to new heights. I demonstrated that I knew the route to greatness. And then I looked back, and I was alone.” What the leader in the anonymous writer’s article finds is that leadership success is best achieved by forgetting about yourself as a leader and serving those on your team.
Servant leadership is needed more than ever today. Virtual technology, remote work, and the speed of change have diluted the personal engagement necessary to achieve success. Arriving at the best solutions through the creative ideas of your team is often lost by the lack of in-person connection. The purpose of this book is to provide growing leaders with the solutions that help enhance their leadership skills by applying some of the principles of servant leadership. Many of these principles were learned in my career by success but also by my own failure. It is my sincere hope that these solutions will help you as a growing leader become even more successful leading the next generation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Manzelmann’s new book provides practical solutions for growing leaders who desire to create lasting impact, strengthen their teams, and achieve mission success through service-based leadership.
Consumers can purchase “Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Across twenty-seven years in private-sector architecture, thirty-three years in the US Navy, and twenty years in federal service, he earned numerous military and civilian honors, including the Navy and Marine Corps Distinguished Service Medal and multiple Presidential Rank Awards.
Manzelmann shares, “For growing leaders, most people associate leadership with title, rank, or position. By vested authority, leadership automatically flows. This is easy to assume because your leadership selection validates that you have the wisdom, knowledge, and skills to be a successful leader. However, an anonymous writer in a piece titled “A Leader” in the Speaker’s Sourcebook II by Glenn Van Ekeren points out the fallacy of assuming leadership is anything but automatic. The anonymous writer gives several examples where the leader falls short. Examples include, “I spoke with authority. People listened. But alas, there was one who was wiser than I, and they followed that individual.” Or “I sought to inspire confidence, but the crowd responded, ‘Why should we trust you?’” Last, “I ran ahead of others and pointed the way to new heights. I demonstrated that I knew the route to greatness. And then I looked back, and I was alone.” What the leader in the anonymous writer’s article finds is that leadership success is best achieved by forgetting about yourself as a leader and serving those on your team.
Servant leadership is needed more than ever today. Virtual technology, remote work, and the speed of change have diluted the personal engagement necessary to achieve success. Arriving at the best solutions through the creative ideas of your team is often lost by the lack of in-person connection. The purpose of this book is to provide growing leaders with the solutions that help enhance their leadership skills by applying some of the principles of servant leadership. Many of these principles were learned in my career by success but also by my own failure. It is my sincere hope that these solutions will help you as a growing leader become even more successful leading the next generation.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Manzelmann’s new book provides practical solutions for growing leaders who desire to create lasting impact, strengthen their teams, and achieve mission success through service-based leadership.
Consumers can purchase “Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Servant Leadership: Solutions for Growing Leaders”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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