Thomas j.’s Newly Released “I’ll Say Yes: WHAT THE LORD CAN DO FOR A MAN WITH A HARDENED HEART” is a Powerful Memoir of Hardship, Service, and Spiritual Renewal
New York, NY, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- A true story sharing several significant “life experiences” (e.g., Viet Nam x4, marriage to his first “true love,” working way too much, hearing the words “Your going to be a Dad,” loss of a baby while in the womb, and other major events) leading to his hardened heart.
In the book a proven path to overcoming these events is shared to guide the reader to accept and build a close relationship with our Lord. His life experiences provide guidance to individuals of all ages to resolution of their issues, ensuring their life not impacted by a hardened heart.
In the book a proven path to overcoming these events is shared to guide the reader to accept and build a close relationship with our Lord. His life experiences provide guidance to individuals of all ages to resolution of their issues, ensuring their life not impacted by a hardened heart.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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