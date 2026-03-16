Jack Stoecker’s Newly Released “An Old Man’s Walk With God” is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Reflections on Faith, Grace, and Perseverance
“An Old Man’s Walk With God” from Christian Faith Publishing author Jack Stoecker is an inspiring compilation of poems and personal reflections that explore a lifelong journey of faith, redemption, and trust in Christ.
Hot Springs Village, AK, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “An Old Man’s Walk With God”: a deeply personal and spiritually reflective collection of poetry and prose centered on faith, forgiveness, and the sustaining grace of God. “An Old Man’s Walk With God” is the creation of published author, Jack Stoecker, a first-time author and lifelong traveler who discovered a passion for poetry in college. After dedicating his life to Christ in 1974, he has reflected on life’s challenges through a Christian perspective. Now at ninety, he shares his writings to encourage and inspire others in their faith journey.
Stoecker shares, “This book is a collection of poems and short stories by a man who has found the peace that surpasses understanding as promised in the Bible (Philippians 4:6). He has found this peace as he grappled with the mistakes of his past and the struggle to forgive himself. Through it all, he has found that it is good to look inward, to examine one’s motives, to see why we do what we do and think what we think as we are commanded to do in the Bible (1 Corinthians 3:5). Many are searching for peace of mind in these troublesome times.
It is Mr. Stoecker’s desire and prayer that all who read the words written here will find they are more than words on paper but a reality that they can experience as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Stoecker’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and encouraging look at a life shaped by faith, reminding them that it is never too late to grow deeper in one’s walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “An Old Man’s Walk With God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Old Man’s Walk With God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Stoecker shares, “This book is a collection of poems and short stories by a man who has found the peace that surpasses understanding as promised in the Bible (Philippians 4:6). He has found this peace as he grappled with the mistakes of his past and the struggle to forgive himself. Through it all, he has found that it is good to look inward, to examine one’s motives, to see why we do what we do and think what we think as we are commanded to do in the Bible (1 Corinthians 3:5). Many are searching for peace of mind in these troublesome times.
It is Mr. Stoecker’s desire and prayer that all who read the words written here will find they are more than words on paper but a reality that they can experience as well.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jack Stoecker’s new book offers readers a thoughtful and encouraging look at a life shaped by faith, reminding them that it is never too late to grow deeper in one’s walk with God.
Consumers can purchase “An Old Man’s Walk With God” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “An Old Man’s Walk With God”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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