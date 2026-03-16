Ash Angel’s Newly Released "Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light" is a Powerful Memoir of Healing, Faith, and Redemption
“Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ash Angel is an unflinchingly honest narrative nonfiction work that explores the lasting impact of childhood trauma, unhealthy relationships, and emotional pain, while ultimately pointing readers toward hope, restoration, and the redemptive power of God’s love.
New York, NY, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light”: a deeply moving and transparent memoir that invites readers into one woman’s personal battle through pain, confusion, and despair—and her gradual emergence into healing, faith, and freedom. “Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light” is the creation of published author, Ash Angel, a devoted Christian wife, mother of four, and marriage facilitator who has embraced a life of change shaped by her upbringing in a military family. With two master’s degrees and over a decade in health care, she is now exploring new paths after a layoff, feeling called toward youth and marriage ministry while trusting God’s direction for her future. Known for her encouragement, warmth, and faith-centered outlook, Ash strives to uplift others and live with love, service, and a positive impact, embracing the journey as a work in progress who is “perfectly loved.”
Ash Angel shares, “A true story of trauma, survival, and the transformative power of Love.
She didn’t know her worth.
She didn’t know she was allowed to say no.
She didn’t know what love was—until it found her.
In this raw and deeply personal memoir, one woman shares her harrowing yet hopeful journey through pain, abuse, and emotional chaos. From the trauma of early sexual experiences to years trapped in abusive relationships, she battled the kind of darkness that leaves invisible scars. Desperate for love and connection, she looked for healing in all the wrong places—until the weight of it all nearly broke her.
Haunted by self-harm, suicidal thoughts, and shame, she reached her lowest point. And then, when she least expected it, something extraordinary happened—Love found her.
Not the kind of love that wounds or takes. A different kind. A healing kind. One that saw her not as damaged but as deeply worthy—of peace, joy, and freedom.
Journey Through the Fog is more than a story of survival; it’s a powerful testimony of resilience, growth, and redemption. It’s for every person who has ever felt broken, unseen, or unlovable. Through heartbreak and healing, this book gently leads the reader through the fog of trauma toward the light of hope.
Her story may be her own—but it might just be yours too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ash Angel’s new book is an inspiring work of narrative nonfiction that offers encouragement to survivors, believers, and anyone searching for meaning beyond their pain. With honesty, humility, and unwavering faith, Angel presents a story that reassures readers they are not alone—and that transformation is possible through love, forgiveness, and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ash Angel shares, “A true story of trauma, survival, and the transformative power of Love.
She didn’t know her worth.
She didn’t know she was allowed to say no.
She didn’t know what love was—until it found her.
In this raw and deeply personal memoir, one woman shares her harrowing yet hopeful journey through pain, abuse, and emotional chaos. From the trauma of early sexual experiences to years trapped in abusive relationships, she battled the kind of darkness that leaves invisible scars. Desperate for love and connection, she looked for healing in all the wrong places—until the weight of it all nearly broke her.
Haunted by self-harm, suicidal thoughts, and shame, she reached her lowest point. And then, when she least expected it, something extraordinary happened—Love found her.
Not the kind of love that wounds or takes. A different kind. A healing kind. One that saw her not as damaged but as deeply worthy—of peace, joy, and freedom.
Journey Through the Fog is more than a story of survival; it’s a powerful testimony of resilience, growth, and redemption. It’s for every person who has ever felt broken, unseen, or unlovable. Through heartbreak and healing, this book gently leads the reader through the fog of trauma toward the light of hope.
Her story may be her own—but it might just be yours too.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ash Angel’s new book is an inspiring work of narrative nonfiction that offers encouragement to survivors, believers, and anyone searching for meaning beyond their pain. With honesty, humility, and unwavering faith, Angel presents a story that reassures readers they are not alone—and that transformation is possible through love, forgiveness, and trust in God.
Consumers can purchase “Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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