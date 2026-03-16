Ash Angel’s Newly Released "Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light" is a Powerful Memoir of Healing, Faith, and Redemption

“Journey Through the Fog: Finding the Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ash Angel is an unflinchingly honest narrative nonfiction work that explores the lasting impact of childhood trauma, unhealthy relationships, and emotional pain, while ultimately pointing readers toward hope, restoration, and the redemptive power of God’s love.