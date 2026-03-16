Rick Bereit’s Newly Released "Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him" Guides Believers Toward Christlike Character and Intentional Discipleship
“Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Bereit is a compelling and practical guide to developing Christlike character through intentional spiritual growth. Rooted in 2 Peter 1 and other key biblical passages, the book challenges believers to move beyond passive faith and embrace active discipleship.
Colorado Springs, CO, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him”: an inspiring call to intentional spiritual growth and authentic discipleship. “Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him” is the creation of published author, Rick Bereit, who began his walk with Christ while a cadet at the US Air Force Academy and went on to serve thirty years as an aircraft maintenance officer while actively leading Bible studies and discipling others. After retiring from the Air Force, he authored In His Service—A Guide to Christian Living in the Military, earned advanced degrees in English, and worked as a researcher and professor. He has also participated in international mission trips and helped train missionaries. Rick now teaches writing at the USAF Academy’s Academic Success Center and lives in Colorado Springs with his wife, Sherry; together they have eight adult children and twelve grandchildren.
Bereit shares, “Looking Like Jesus: In a World That Is Looking for Him examines closely the requirement for personal development of Christ-like character. The book describes God’s resources toward this activity and the seven fundamental character traits of a disciple listed in 2 Peter. The fresh perspective of this book is the emphasis on believers’ responsibility to develop godly character—goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love. The book can be studied by individuals as a personal growth manual. It is also an excellent study tool for small groups to discuss and apply what they have learned. Each chapter includes questions and application suggestions to enhance understanding and encourage regular personal steps toward godliness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Bereit’s new book encourages readers to examine their spiritual lives, embrace intentional growth, and pursue a deeper reflection of Christ through practical application, biblical teaching, and guided discussion questions. Designed for both personal study and group use, the book offers a clear pathway for believers seeking to live out their faith in visible and transformative ways.
Consumers can purchase “Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bereit shares, “Looking Like Jesus: In a World That Is Looking for Him examines closely the requirement for personal development of Christ-like character. The book describes God’s resources toward this activity and the seven fundamental character traits of a disciple listed in 2 Peter. The fresh perspective of this book is the emphasis on believers’ responsibility to develop godly character—goodness, knowledge, self-control, perseverance, godliness, brotherly kindness, and love. The book can be studied by individuals as a personal growth manual. It is also an excellent study tool for small groups to discuss and apply what they have learned. Each chapter includes questions and application suggestions to enhance understanding and encourage regular personal steps toward godliness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rick Bereit’s new book encourages readers to examine their spiritual lives, embrace intentional growth, and pursue a deeper reflection of Christ through practical application, biblical teaching, and guided discussion questions. Designed for both personal study and group use, the book offers a clear pathway for believers seeking to live out their faith in visible and transformative ways.
Consumers can purchase “Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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