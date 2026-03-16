Rick Bereit’s Newly Released "Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him" Guides Believers Toward Christlike Character and Intentional Discipleship

“Looking Like Jesus: In A World That Is Looking For Him” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rick Bereit is a compelling and practical guide to developing Christlike character through intentional spiritual growth. Rooted in 2 Peter 1 and other key biblical passages, the book challenges believers to move beyond passive faith and embrace active discipleship.