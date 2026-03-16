John Ulimwengu’s Newly Released "Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived" Explores Truth, Deception, and Spiritual Discernment in a Modern World

“Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Ulimwengu is a compelling biblical examination of why God permits delusion in individuals and societies that reject His truth.