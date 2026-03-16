John Ulimwengu’s Newly Released "Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived" Explores Truth, Deception, and Spiritual Discernment in a Modern World
“Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived” from Christian Faith Publishing author John Ulimwengu is a compelling biblical examination of why God permits delusion in individuals and societies that reject His truth.
Haymarket, VA, March 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- @font-face
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“Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived”: a sobering yet hope-filled exploration of truth, judgment, and spiritual discernment in an age of growing deception. “Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived” is the creation of published author, John Ulimwengu.
Ulimwengu shares, “Why are entire societies consumed by deception? What happens when truth is rejected?
Blinded by Choice delivers a sobering yet hope-filled exploration of why God allows delusion to overtake individuals, cultures, and nations. Drawing deeply from Scripture and historical insight, this book reveals the spiritual mechanics behind moral collapse and cultural confusion, showing how rejecting God’s truth opens the door to deception, judgment, and ruin.
From the justice of God to the spiritual warfare of our modern world, Blinded by Choice equips believers with the biblical tools to recognize deception, resist falsehood, and reclaim truth. Whether you’re grappling with political chaos, media distortion, or spiritual decline, this powerful book offers clarity, urgency, and a call to repentance in an age gone blind.
Will you follow the crowd into darkness or walk in the light of truth?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Ulimwengu’s new book calls believers to spiritual vigilance and bold faithfulness in a time when truth is increasingly distorted and deception normalized.
Consumers can purchase “Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
{font-family:"Cambria Math";
panose-1:2 4 5 3 5 4 6 3 2 4;
“Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived”: a sobering yet hope-filled exploration of truth, judgment, and spiritual discernment in an age of growing deception. “Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived” is the creation of published author, John Ulimwengu.
Ulimwengu shares, “Why are entire societies consumed by deception? What happens when truth is rejected?
Blinded by Choice delivers a sobering yet hope-filled exploration of why God allows delusion to overtake individuals, cultures, and nations. Drawing deeply from Scripture and historical insight, this book reveals the spiritual mechanics behind moral collapse and cultural confusion, showing how rejecting God’s truth opens the door to deception, judgment, and ruin.
From the justice of God to the spiritual warfare of our modern world, Blinded by Choice equips believers with the biblical tools to recognize deception, resist falsehood, and reclaim truth. Whether you’re grappling with political chaos, media distortion, or spiritual decline, this powerful book offers clarity, urgency, and a call to repentance in an age gone blind.
Will you follow the crowd into darkness or walk in the light of truth?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, John Ulimwengu’s new book calls believers to spiritual vigilance and bold faithfulness in a time when truth is increasingly distorted and deception normalized.
Consumers can purchase “Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blinded by Choice: Why God Allows Societies to Be Deceived”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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