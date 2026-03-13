Log-hub to Showcase Advanced Supply Chain Analytics Tools, Digital Twins, and AI Agents at SITL 2026
Log-hub will participate in SITL 2026, taking place March 31–April 2 at Paris Nord Villepinte, where the company will present its latest innovations in supply chain analytics, optimization, and AI-driven decision support.
Schindellegi, Switzerland, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- At the event, Log-hub will highlight its Premium Supply Chain Apps, including Supply Chain Designer and Flow Optimization, designed to support product-based network design and routing decisions. These tools enable companies to analyze complex logistics structures, optimize flows across suppliers, warehouses, and distribution networks, and make data-driven decisions balancing costs, capacities, and service requirements.
Visitors will also learn how Digital Twins and AI-powered Supply Chain Agents are expanding the way organizations design and operate their supply chains. Digital Twins allow companies to model real-world logistics networks and analyze flows and constraints, while AI agents support decision-making by optimizing and executing supply chain actions within defined operational rules.
Live Case Presentation with Industry Partners
On April 1 at 14:00, Log-hub will host a live presentation at its booth together with partners Shiptify and Safran.
The session will present an award-winning supply chain optimization project, recognized with the Coup de Cœur award at La Nuit de la Supply Chain. The project demonstrates how transportation data, advanced analytics, and supply chain optimization can transform fragmented logistics information into actionable insights.
By combining shipment data from Shiptify with advanced analytics and Log-hub’s Supply Chain Apps, the team created a digital twin of the transportation network, enabling detailed analysis of shipment flows and evaluation of optimized network configurations.
The initiative delivered significant operational and sustainability improvements, including up to 60% reduction in transport mileage and approximately 30% reduction in CO₂ emissions, while providing full end-to-end visibility across thousands of shipments worldwide. Representatives from all three companies will share insights and lessons learned from the project during the session.
Exclusive SITL Offers
During the event, Log-hub will also introduce exclusive SITL offers for companies interested in exploring its Supply Chain Apps and analytics capabilities.
Visitors are invited to meet the Log-hub team at SITL to learn how advanced analytics, optimization models, and AI-driven technologies can support more efficient and resilient supply chains.
About Log-hub AG
Founded in 2017 in Switzerland, Log-hub helps companies turn complex supply chain challenges into clear, data-driven decisions. Through its intuitive Supply Chain Apps and tailored Data Analytics & AI (DAA) solutions, Log-hub empowers professionals and decision-makers to act with clarity and confidence.
With a team of 50 experts across Switzerland, Germany, the USA, Serbia, and India, the company blends Swiss precision with global perspective to deliver scalable, smart solutions for modern logistics.
Trusted by over 180 companies and with more than 30.000 downloads of its apps worldwide, Log-hub is known for user-friendly design, powerful visualizations, and a deep commitment to making supply chains more intelligent and efficient.
