Argus Self Storage Advisors Announces Sale of Space Rental Portfolio in Newton, Iowa
Newton, IA, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Nathan Gottlieb, Alex Ihrke, and Tom Flannigan of Argus Self Storage Advisors are pleased to announce the successful sale of Space Rental, a two-property self storage portfolio located in Newton, Iowa.
The portfolio totals approximately 71,188 net rentable square feet across 320 units, situated on 7.93 acres in Jasper County. At the time of sale, the facilities were operating at approximately 90% occupancy, reflecting strong in-place performance and consistent tenant demand in the Newton market.
Strategically positioned along the Interstate 80 corridor, the portfolio benefits from convenient access to both Des Moines and Iowa City, serving a broad regional customer base and supporting long-term demand for storage in the area.
The portfolio sold for $2,200,000.
“The sellers were a pleasure to work with from start to finish; communicative, cooperative, and genuinely committed to getting the deal done,” said Nathan Gottlieb. “We were thrilled to be able to deliver a strong outcome on their behalf and wish them all the best in their next chapter.”
Nathan Gottlieb, Tom Flannigan, and Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller in the transaction.
The portfolio totals approximately 71,188 net rentable square feet across 320 units, situated on 7.93 acres in Jasper County. At the time of sale, the facilities were operating at approximately 90% occupancy, reflecting strong in-place performance and consistent tenant demand in the Newton market.
Strategically positioned along the Interstate 80 corridor, the portfolio benefits from convenient access to both Des Moines and Iowa City, serving a broad regional customer base and supporting long-term demand for storage in the area.
The portfolio sold for $2,200,000.
“The sellers were a pleasure to work with from start to finish; communicative, cooperative, and genuinely committed to getting the deal done,” said Nathan Gottlieb. “We were thrilled to be able to deliver a strong outcome on their behalf and wish them all the best in their next chapter.”
Nathan Gottlieb, Tom Flannigan, and Alex Ihrke of Area Storage Advisors, affiliates of Argus Self Storage Advisors, represented the seller in the transaction.
Contact
Argus Self Storage AdvisorsContact
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Amy Hitchingham
800-557-8673
www.argus-selfstorage.com
Categories