Belmont Plumber Warns of Spring Sewer Line Problems

Rhino Rooter is urging homeowners in Belmont and nearby Greater Boston communities to watch for early spring sewer line warning signs, including gurgling drains, slow fixtures, sewer odors, and basement backups. As freeze-thaw ground shifts and tree roots put stress on older pipes, the company is encouraging early inspections to help residents avoid costly water damage and major sewer repairs.