Hinfo Digital Compendium: Two Factor Authentication for Manager Accounts, Guest Usage Charts and New Near Me Categories

Hinfo is launching Version 3.11 of their Hinfo service today with 3 big enhancements; Hinfo is rolling out increased security for management accounts with opt-in two factor authentication; Property managers can now view expanded guest usage data with new charts to show trends of how guests are viewing their property and local area details. • Near Me includes 6 new categories to increase the range of locations and events to list.