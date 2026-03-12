QNAP Turns NAS Into NDR: ADRA NDR Standalone Lowers the Barrier to Internal Network Security
Taipei, Taiwan, March 12, 2026 --(PR.com)-- As internal network threats escalate, Network Detection and Response (NDR) is increasingly essential—yet high costs and dedicated appliance requirements have kept adoption out of reach for many small and mid-sized businesses. QNAP® Systems, Inc. (QNAP), a leading computing, networking and storage solution innovator, today announced the release of ADRA NDR Standalone (Beta)—a free, software-based NDR application that can be deployed directly on QNAP NAS systems. By removing licensing fees and dedicated hardware requirements, QNAP makes proactive internal network defense and real-time incident response significantly more accessible to organizations of all sizes.
“While firewalls and endpoint protection remain essential, they provide limited visibility once threats move laterally inside the network,” said Rebecca Yen, Product Manager at QNAP, adding “NDR addresses this gap, but adoption has been slowed by cost and complexity. ADRA NDR Standalone removes these barriers, enabling organizations to deploy NDR directly on existing NAS and network infrastructure—without licensing fees or specialized hardware—while using automation and AI-driven analysis to reduce investigation and response effort.”
Key Features of QNAP ADRA NDR Standalone
- Low barrier to entry, rapid deployment: ADRA NDR Standalone is available as a free download from the QNAP App Center and can be installed on supported QNAP NAS device. When paired with compatible QNAP switches, organizations can deploy NDR without purchasing additional security appliances or subscribing to recurring licenses.
- Efficient selective packet screening: Uses selective analysis of suspicious packets rather than full traffic scanning to maintain high throughput while detecting lateral movement and anomalous internal connections across the network.
- Threat trapping and automated Isolation: Simulates common network services (e.g., SSH and SMB) as decoy traps to draw out hidden threats. Once high-risk behavior is identified, affected devices can be automatically isolated based on protection policies to contain attacks without disrupting overall operations.
- AI-assisted analysis and actionable reporting: Provides two report types — AI-driven threat event analysis and an overall security overview, converting complex network behavior into clear risk summaries, visualized connection paths, and suggested mitigation steps to help IT teams quickly understand threat patterns.
- Integrated with QNAP storage for accelerated recovery: After an attack is contained, organizations can leverage QNAP NAS snapshots and backup mechanisms to quickly restore systems and data, minimizing downtime and operational impact.
To learn more about QNAP ADRA NDR Standalone, supported NAS models, and compatible switch deployments, please visit: https://www.qnap.com/go/software/adra-ndr-standalone/.
“While firewalls and endpoint protection remain essential, they provide limited visibility once threats move laterally inside the network,” said Rebecca Yen, Product Manager at QNAP, adding “NDR addresses this gap, but adoption has been slowed by cost and complexity. ADRA NDR Standalone removes these barriers, enabling organizations to deploy NDR directly on existing NAS and network infrastructure—without licensing fees or specialized hardware—while using automation and AI-driven analysis to reduce investigation and response effort.”
Key Features of QNAP ADRA NDR Standalone
- Low barrier to entry, rapid deployment: ADRA NDR Standalone is available as a free download from the QNAP App Center and can be installed on supported QNAP NAS device. When paired with compatible QNAP switches, organizations can deploy NDR without purchasing additional security appliances or subscribing to recurring licenses.
- Efficient selective packet screening: Uses selective analysis of suspicious packets rather than full traffic scanning to maintain high throughput while detecting lateral movement and anomalous internal connections across the network.
- Threat trapping and automated Isolation: Simulates common network services (e.g., SSH and SMB) as decoy traps to draw out hidden threats. Once high-risk behavior is identified, affected devices can be automatically isolated based on protection policies to contain attacks without disrupting overall operations.
- AI-assisted analysis and actionable reporting: Provides two report types — AI-driven threat event analysis and an overall security overview, converting complex network behavior into clear risk summaries, visualized connection paths, and suggested mitigation steps to help IT teams quickly understand threat patterns.
- Integrated with QNAP storage for accelerated recovery: After an attack is contained, organizations can leverage QNAP NAS snapshots and backup mechanisms to quickly restore systems and data, minimizing downtime and operational impact.
To learn more about QNAP ADRA NDR Standalone, supported NAS models, and compatible switch deployments, please visit: https://www.qnap.com/go/software/adra-ndr-standalone/.
Contact
QNAP® Systems, Inc.Contact
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Woody Chang
+88626412000
Categories