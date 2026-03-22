Dr. Whiten Launches 7.5% nHAp Toothpaste: Dentist-Formulated, Fluoride-Free Oral Care for Enamel Repair & Sensitive Teeth
Los Angeles, CA, March 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Whiten, a new science-backed oral care brand focused on safe, enamel-friendly dental care, officially launches its flagship product: Dr. Whiten 7.5% Nano Hydroxyapatite (nHAp) Toothpaste.
Designed by dental professionals, Dr. Whiten addresses the most common consumer concerns: tooth sensitivity, worn enamel, and demand for cleaner, gentler, fluoride-free oral care.
“Millions of adults and families struggle with sensitive teeth and weakened enamel, but most over-the-counter toothpastes only clean or mask symptoms,” said a spokesperson for Dr. Whiten. “We created a fluoride-free formula that works with the natural structure of teeth to repair, strengthen, and protect long-term.”
Dr. Whiten 7.5% nHAp Toothpaste:
Repairs micro‑damage and strengthens enamel
Relieves tooth sensitivity at the source
100% fluoride-free, family-safe and kid-safe
No SLS, parabens, alcohol, artificial colors or harsh abrasives
Gentle, natural whitening without scratching
nHAp is the same mineral that forms 97% of natural tooth enamel, making it highly biocompatible and effective for daily at-home dental care.
The product is now available via the official Dr. Whiten website.
Media Contact:
info@drwhiten.com
Dr. Whiten
Media outlets may republish this release freely. Please credit Dr. Whiten.
Designed by dental professionals, Dr. Whiten addresses the most common consumer concerns: tooth sensitivity, worn enamel, and demand for cleaner, gentler, fluoride-free oral care.
“Millions of adults and families struggle with sensitive teeth and weakened enamel, but most over-the-counter toothpastes only clean or mask symptoms,” said a spokesperson for Dr. Whiten. “We created a fluoride-free formula that works with the natural structure of teeth to repair, strengthen, and protect long-term.”
Dr. Whiten 7.5% nHAp Toothpaste:
Repairs micro‑damage and strengthens enamel
Relieves tooth sensitivity at the source
100% fluoride-free, family-safe and kid-safe
No SLS, parabens, alcohol, artificial colors or harsh abrasives
Gentle, natural whitening without scratching
nHAp is the same mineral that forms 97% of natural tooth enamel, making it highly biocompatible and effective for daily at-home dental care.
The product is now available via the official Dr. Whiten website.
Media Contact:
info@drwhiten.com
Dr. Whiten
Media outlets may republish this release freely. Please credit Dr. Whiten.
Contact
Dr. WhitenContact
Nathan Carter
+1 281-216-6971
www.drwhiten.com
Nathan Carter
+1 281-216-6971
www.drwhiten.com
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