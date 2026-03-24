WoMaster RS752 & RP752: High-Speed 10G Industrial Layer 3 Switches
WoMaster launches RS752 & RP752, next-gen industrial Layer 3 switches with 48 Gigabit ports and 4×10G SFP+ uplinks. Both support OSPFv2, VRRP, ECMP routing, ACL/802.1X/DDoS security, and fanless IP40-rated design for -25°C to +70°C. RS752 targets fiber backbone; RP752 offers 48 PoE ports with 360W budget for smart edge deployments. Ideal for smart cities, railways, and AI data centers.
Barcelona, Spain, March 24, 2026 --(PR.com)-- WoMaster, a trusted leader in industrial networking and cybersecurity solutions, is pleased to announce the release of its next-generation industrial routing switch series: RS752 and RP752. Engineered for large-scale, mission-critical deployments, these high-density 10G Layer 3 switches combine ultra-fast connectivity, advanced routing, and robust security in a rugged industrial form factor.
With 48 Gigabit access ports and 4 10G SFP+ uplinks, both models deliver exceptional switching capacity, dynamic Layer 3 routing protocols (including OSPFv2, VRRP, and ECMP), and strong Layer 2 capabilities. Designed for demanding smart city or data center applications, the RS752 and RP752 feature fanless IP40-rated housings, wide -25°C to +70°C operating temperatures, and surge protection on power and Ethernet ports.
The new RS752 and RP752 switches are designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed, secure, and reliable industrial networks, whether it's fiber backbone or high-power PoE applications, this series delivers unmatched flexibility and performance."
Key Shared Features:
-52-Port High-Speed Switching: 48 x Gigabit ports + 4 x 10G SFP+ uplinks
-Advanced Layer 3 Routing: IPv4/IPv6, OSPFv2, ECMP, and VRRP for high availability
-Industrial Design: Fanless, IP40 protection, -25°C to +70°C operation, surge protection
-Robust Security: ACL, IP Source Guard, Port Security, 802.1X/RADIUS, and DDoS protection
-Flexible Management: Web GUI, CLI, Telnet/SSH, SNMP, RMON
RS752
-48 x 10/100/1000Base-X SFP slots
-Ideal for fiber-based backbone and aggregation applications
-Optimized for environments requiring low power draw and high EMI protection
RP752
-48 x Gigabit RJ45 PoE ports
-IEEE 802.3af/at compliant, delivering up to 360W total PoE budget
-Designed for smart edge deployments, powering IP cameras, access points, and IoT sensors
Applications:
-Railway and Metro Communications
-Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)
-Smart City Infrastructure
-AI Data Center
With 48 Gigabit access ports and 4 10G SFP+ uplinks, both models deliver exceptional switching capacity, dynamic Layer 3 routing protocols (including OSPFv2, VRRP, and ECMP), and strong Layer 2 capabilities. Designed for demanding smart city or data center applications, the RS752 and RP752 feature fanless IP40-rated housings, wide -25°C to +70°C operating temperatures, and surge protection on power and Ethernet ports.
The new RS752 and RP752 switches are designed to meet the growing demand for high-speed, secure, and reliable industrial networks, whether it's fiber backbone or high-power PoE applications, this series delivers unmatched flexibility and performance."
Key Shared Features:
-52-Port High-Speed Switching: 48 x Gigabit ports + 4 x 10G SFP+ uplinks
-Advanced Layer 3 Routing: IPv4/IPv6, OSPFv2, ECMP, and VRRP for high availability
-Industrial Design: Fanless, IP40 protection, -25°C to +70°C operation, surge protection
-Robust Security: ACL, IP Source Guard, Port Security, 802.1X/RADIUS, and DDoS protection
-Flexible Management: Web GUI, CLI, Telnet/SSH, SNMP, RMON
RS752
-48 x 10/100/1000Base-X SFP slots
-Ideal for fiber-based backbone and aggregation applications
-Optimized for environments requiring low power draw and high EMI protection
RP752
-48 x Gigabit RJ45 PoE ports
-IEEE 802.3af/at compliant, delivering up to 360W total PoE budget
-Designed for smart edge deployments, powering IP cameras, access points, and IoT sensors
Applications:
-Railway and Metro Communications
-Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS)
-Smart City Infrastructure
-AI Data Center
Contact
WoMasterContact
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
Samantha Lin
886-2-55964238
www.womaster.eu
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