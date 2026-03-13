Self Storage Opens with Professional Management in Choctaw, Oklahoma
Choctaw, OK, March 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Local owners of Owens Cubbies Self Storage & RV proudly announce the acquisition of the self-storage facility at 14237 Southeast 29th Street Choctaw, OK 73020. This facility, being managed by Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) features 166 units totaling 22,300 rentable square feet. It offers safe and secure climate-controlled and non-climate unit options to the local communities of Choctaw, Nicoma Park, and Woods.
Choctaw Storage Investors, LLC has contracted with Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) to provide professional self-storage management services, and the facility is officially under Absolute’s management as of February 18, 2026.
Residents and businesses in the area are invited to visit the facility, meet the friendly office staff, and learn more about the storage options available. For more information, please stop by the location at 14237 Southeast 29th Street Choctaw, OK 73020, contact their office at 405-876-7022 or email them at owenscubbies@absolutemgmt.com.
Absolute Storage Management
Absolute Storage Management (Absolute) is one of the largest private, third-party self-storage management company in the United States. Founded in 2002, Absolute manages in the Southeastern and Midwestern regions of United States.
For further information and news about Absolute Storage Management, please go to the Absolute website at www.AboutASM.com. Contact Jasmin Allen at jasmin.allen@absolutemgmt.com.
