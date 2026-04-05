After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.

Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities.