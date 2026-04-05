After Decades of Green Building, the Planet is Still Warming. Industry Leaders Gather in Seattle to Ask What Comes Next.
Twenty years after the launch of the Living Building Challenge, architects, designers, and climate leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront a difficult question: despite decades of green building progress, emissions from the built environment remain dangerously high. The conference will explore how the industry must move beyond incremental sustainability toward regenerative systems that restore ecosystems and communities.
Seattle, WA, April 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- For more than two decades, the green building movement has worked to transform how buildings are designed, constructed, and operated.
Energy-efficient buildings, healthier materials, and new performance standards have reshaped the industry and influenced projects around the world.
And yet the impacts of the climate crisis continue to intensify.
The built environment still accounts for roughly 40 percent of global carbon emissions, and the pace of change has not kept up with the scale of the challenge.
This April, architects, engineers, manufacturers, policymakers, and sustainability leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront an urgent question: Why aren’t we moving faster?
Hosted by Living Future, the annual conference brings together professionals working at the leading edge of regenerative design—an approach that moves beyond “less bad” buildings toward places that generate their own energy, harvest water, eliminate toxic materials, and actively restore ecosystems.
The gathering also marks the 20th anniversary of the Living Building Challenge, one of the world’s most ambitious and influential green building certifications. Since its launch, the program has helped push the industry toward projects that operate at net-positive energy, prioritize human health, and dramatically rethink material supply chains.
But the anniversary is as much reflection as celebration.
While pioneering buildings have demonstrated what is possible, most construction still follows conventional patterns that contribute to climate change and environmental degradation.
Living Future 2026 will explore what it will take to close that gap.
The conference will feature keynote speakers, case studies, and collaborative sessions focused on accelerating the transition to regenerative architecture, scaling low-carbon materials, and redesigning buildings to function as part of healthy ecosystems and communities.
Seattle provides a fitting setting. The Pacific Northwest has long served as a hub for climate leadership and regenerative design and is home to some of the earliest and most influential Living Building Challenge projects.
For many attendees, Living Future 2026 will serve not only as a gathering of innovators—but as a moment for the industry to confront a difficult reality:
If buildings are going to help solve the climate crisis, the next twenty years must move far faster than the last.
Living Future 2026 will take place in Seattle, Washington in April 14-17, 2026.
www.livingfutureconference.org
Energy-efficient buildings, healthier materials, and new performance standards have reshaped the industry and influenced projects around the world.
And yet the impacts of the climate crisis continue to intensify.
The built environment still accounts for roughly 40 percent of global carbon emissions, and the pace of change has not kept up with the scale of the challenge.
This April, architects, engineers, manufacturers, policymakers, and sustainability leaders will gather in Seattle for Living Future 2026 to confront an urgent question: Why aren’t we moving faster?
Hosted by Living Future, the annual conference brings together professionals working at the leading edge of regenerative design—an approach that moves beyond “less bad” buildings toward places that generate their own energy, harvest water, eliminate toxic materials, and actively restore ecosystems.
The gathering also marks the 20th anniversary of the Living Building Challenge, one of the world’s most ambitious and influential green building certifications. Since its launch, the program has helped push the industry toward projects that operate at net-positive energy, prioritize human health, and dramatically rethink material supply chains.
But the anniversary is as much reflection as celebration.
While pioneering buildings have demonstrated what is possible, most construction still follows conventional patterns that contribute to climate change and environmental degradation.
Living Future 2026 will explore what it will take to close that gap.
The conference will feature keynote speakers, case studies, and collaborative sessions focused on accelerating the transition to regenerative architecture, scaling low-carbon materials, and redesigning buildings to function as part of healthy ecosystems and communities.
Seattle provides a fitting setting. The Pacific Northwest has long served as a hub for climate leadership and regenerative design and is home to some of the earliest and most influential Living Building Challenge projects.
For many attendees, Living Future 2026 will serve not only as a gathering of innovators—but as a moment for the industry to confront a difficult reality:
If buildings are going to help solve the climate crisis, the next twenty years must move far faster than the last.
Living Future 2026 will take place in Seattle, Washington in April 14-17, 2026.
www.livingfutureconference.org
Contact
Living FutureContact
Andrew Stephens
347-687-5741
www.living-future.org
www.livingfutureconference.org
Andrew Stephens
347-687-5741
www.living-future.org
www.livingfutureconference.org
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