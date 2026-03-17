Sandra J.’s Newly Released “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes” is an Inspiring Story of Teamwork, Perseverance, and Military Family Life
“High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sandra J. is an engaging young adult novel that follows three high school athletes from military families as they pursue a state basketball championship while learning valuable lessons about loyalty, resilience, and teamwork.
New York, NY, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes”: a heartfelt and action-filled story that blends competitive sports, friendship, and the unique experiences of growing up in a military family. “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes” is the creation of published author, Sandra J., who lives near Phoenix, Arizona, and is a mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother with a life rich in family and experience. A former athlete, fashion model, vice mayor, and longtime military wife, she has traveled extensively and explored many cultures. With a deep love for the English language and storytelling, Sandra J. writes from personal experience and invites readers to join her on future literary adventures.
Sandra J. shares, “Taylor Byrd, Bree Scott, and Josie Herrera, best friends, are ending their senior year high school basketball season at Millguard High with hopes of qualifying for a place in the state championship game. The girls are part of military families living near a United States military base. They have been playing basketball at a local recreation center since elementary school. It is only natural that they end up on a high school girls’ basketball team together. They are all talented, but Taylor stands out partially because of her six-foot height, which she gets from her father, Col. Willis Byrd. Colonel Byrd is taller than six feet and is a former F-16 Thunderbird demonstration pilot who trains other student pilots. Bree’s mother, a combat F-16 pilot, flies at the base with Col. Byrd. Josie’s father is also in the Air Force and maintains the F-16 fighter jets. Join the girls and their families as they experience life lessons and what it really means to be a team player.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra J.’s new book offers young readers an uplifting story that celebrates sportsmanship, perseverance, and the strength found in unity—both on and off the court.
Consumers can purchase “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sandra J. shares, “Taylor Byrd, Bree Scott, and Josie Herrera, best friends, are ending their senior year high school basketball season at Millguard High with hopes of qualifying for a place in the state championship game. The girls are part of military families living near a United States military base. They have been playing basketball at a local recreation center since elementary school. It is only natural that they end up on a high school girls’ basketball team together. They are all talented, but Taylor stands out partially because of her six-foot height, which she gets from her father, Col. Willis Byrd. Colonel Byrd is taller than six feet and is a former F-16 Thunderbird demonstration pilot who trains other student pilots. Bree’s mother, a combat F-16 pilot, flies at the base with Col. Byrd. Josie’s father is also in the Air Force and maintains the F-16 fighter jets. Join the girls and their families as they experience life lessons and what it really means to be a team player.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sandra J.’s new book offers young readers an uplifting story that celebrates sportsmanship, perseverance, and the strength found in unity—both on and off the court.
Consumers can purchase “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “High School Championship and Jet Fighter Planes”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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