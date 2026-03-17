Carissa Powell’s Newly Released “Amadea’s Guiding Light” is a Beautifully Illustrated, Faith-Inspired Children’s Story About Courage, Purpose, and Following God’s Light
“Amadea’s Guiding Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carissa Powell is a gentle and imaginative children’s tale that uses symbolism, adventure, and lyrical storytelling to encourage young readers to trust God’s guidance as they navigate fear, uncertainty, and growth.
Lawndale, NC, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Amadea’s Guiding Light”: a whimsical and spiritually rich children’s story that follows a young rabbit named Amadea on an unexpected nighttime journey sparked by a mysterious and beautiful song. “Amadea’s Guiding Light” is the creation of published author, Carissa Powell, a native of North Carolina, where she currently serves as the youth and children’s coordinator at her local church. She obtained her bachelor’s degree from Liberty University, where she studied international relations, specifically politics and policy. In addition to serving in ministry, Carissa also enjoys teaching English as a second language, which has allowed her to form many lifelong relationships across the globe. Carissa aspires to continue writing in hopes of encouraging others with the truths and joys of the gospel.
Carissa Powell shares, “Join Amadea on the journey of a lifetime in pursuit of real, lasting joy and happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carissa Powell’s new book offers parents, educators, and faith communities a meaningful resource for teaching children about courage, calling, and the comfort found in following God’s guiding light.
Consumers can purchase “Amadea’s Guiding Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amadea’s Guiding Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Carissa Powell shares, “Join Amadea on the journey of a lifetime in pursuit of real, lasting joy and happiness.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carissa Powell’s new book offers parents, educators, and faith communities a meaningful resource for teaching children about courage, calling, and the comfort found in following God’s guiding light.
Consumers can purchase “Amadea’s Guiding Light” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Amadea’s Guiding Light”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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