Carissa Powell’s Newly Released “Amadea’s Guiding Light” is a Beautifully Illustrated, Faith-Inspired Children’s Story About Courage, Purpose, and Following God’s Light

“Amadea’s Guiding Light” from Christian Faith Publishing author Carissa Powell is a gentle and imaginative children’s tale that uses symbolism, adventure, and lyrical storytelling to encourage young readers to trust God’s guidance as they navigate fear, uncertainty, and growth.