Irene Smith’s Newly Released “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope” is a Faith-Centered Collection Sharing a Powerful Testimony of Redemption and Spiritual Renewal

“Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irene Smith is an inspiring blend of personal testimony, poetry, and prayer that reflects on faith, repentance, and the hope found through a relationship with God.