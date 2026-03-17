Irene Smith’s Newly Released “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope” is a Faith-Centered Collection Sharing a Powerful Testimony of Redemption and Spiritual Renewal
“Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY” from Christian Faith Publishing author Irene Smith is an inspiring blend of personal testimony, poetry, and prayer that reflects on faith, repentance, and the hope found through a relationship with God.
Flat Rock, NC, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY”: a heartfelt collection that weaves together personal testimony, devotional reflections, and spiritual poetry. “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY” is the creation of published author, Irene Smith.
Smith shares, “We think we are in control of our lives, and in a sense, we are, because ultimately we must make the final decisions. God is always giving us choices if we are paying attention. The things we choose make up our story. It’s crucial that we be aware that demons do exist and vigilantly try to destroy each one of us. That’s why it’s important that we run our plans past our loving God, who always desires the best for us. Otherwise, we might find ourselves at the wrong destination—as I painfully discovered.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Smith’s new book offers readers encouragement to seek God’s guidance, trust His mercy, and recognize that every person has the opportunity to write a new chapter in their story through faith and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Smith shares, “We think we are in control of our lives, and in a sense, we are, because ultimately we must make the final decisions. God is always giving us choices if we are paying attention. The things we choose make up our story. It’s crucial that we be aware that demons do exist and vigilantly try to destroy each one of us. That’s why it’s important that we run our plans past our loving God, who always desires the best for us. Otherwise, we might find ourselves at the wrong destination—as I painfully discovered.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irene Smith’s new book offers readers encouragement to seek God’s guidance, trust His mercy, and recognize that every person has the opportunity to write a new chapter in their story through faith and perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Poems, Prayers, and Reflections of Hope: MY STORY”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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