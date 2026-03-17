Lexi Garcia’s Newly Released “Blessings” is a Sweet and Faith-Filled Children’s Book That Teaches Gratitude Through Everyday Moments
“Blessings” from Christian Faith Publishing author Lexi is a gentle, illustrated story that encourages young readers to recognize God’s gifts in their daily lives and develop hearts of thankfulness through simple prayers and relatable experiences.
Palm Coast, FL, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Blessings”: a warm and uplifting children’s book that introduces young hearts to the beauty of gratitude and prayer by celebrating life’s everyday gifts. “Blessings” is the creation of published author, Lexi Garcia, a new mother of a beautiful baby girl, Delilah. She loves reading books to her and spending time with her husband, Jimmy. Lexi is happiest when she is surrounded by any and all family. She wants to bring the joyful message of Jesus to young children and that is what inspired this book.
Garcia shares, “Children often times know to ask God for the things they want; however, they occasionally need a lesson to be taught the importance of thanking God for what they already have. This book shows you that there is a ton to be thankful for every day and that God gives us blessings all the time—we just have to look to find them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lexi Garcia’s new book is a tender and engaging resource that helps children learn to pause, reflect, and thank God for the many gifts that surround them each day.
Consumers can purchase “Blessings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Garcia shares, “Children often times know to ask God for the things they want; however, they occasionally need a lesson to be taught the importance of thanking God for what they already have. This book shows you that there is a ton to be thankful for every day and that God gives us blessings all the time—we just have to look to find them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lexi Garcia’s new book is a tender and engaging resource that helps children learn to pause, reflect, and thank God for the many gifts that surround them each day.
Consumers can purchase “Blessings” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Blessings”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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