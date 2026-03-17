Ronald L. Williams, DMin.’s Newly Released “The Sacredness of Suffering” is a Faith-Centered Exploration of How Hardship Can Strengthen and Deepen Spiritual Growth
“The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith” from Christian Faith Publishing author Ronald L. Williams, DMin. is a thoughtful theological work that examines suffering as a means of grace, spiritual formation, and deeper trust in God.
Lake Havasu, AZ, March 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith”: a reflective and scripture-rooted exploration of the role of suffering in shaping a resilient and Christ-centered life. “The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith” is the creation of published author, Ronald L. Williams, DMin., who earned an undergraduate degree from Pacific Life University and a master of arts in pastoral studies, master of divinity, and doctor of ministry from Azusa Pacific University. He has taught multiple undergraduate and graduate courses. Ron, as he prefers to be called, is passionate about the vitality of the body of Christ and the salvation of sinners. He has served as a pastor and professor for sixty-five years, which has afforded him the opportunity of ministering abroad in fourteen different countries. He has been married to Anita for over sixty-five years. They have two children, eight grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Williams shares, “The Sacredness of Suffering is the product of interaction with the heartbreak and suffering of the hundreds of people with whom I have walked with in our spiritual journeys. My own personal journey of suffering, coupled with my understanding of the Bible, has made it evident to me that suffering is a means of grace. And since pain and suffering, in one form or another, are common to all, they must have a sacred purpose. It is a motif that runs throughout the Scriptures, from Genesis to Revelation. It was the primary means by which our Savior learned obedience (Hebrews 5:8), and for that reason alone, suffering may be considered sacred. I concede that the title of this book may suggest morbidity, but its pages and the soundness of its theology will not only comfort those who read it but could lead them to embrace suffering as sacred and a primary means of grace whereby they are conformed to the image of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald L. Williams, DMin.’s new book offers readers a compassionate and theologically grounded perspective on suffering, faith, and spiritual perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Williams shares, “The Sacredness of Suffering is the product of interaction with the heartbreak and suffering of the hundreds of people with whom I have walked with in our spiritual journeys. My own personal journey of suffering, coupled with my understanding of the Bible, has made it evident to me that suffering is a means of grace. And since pain and suffering, in one form or another, are common to all, they must have a sacred purpose. It is a motif that runs throughout the Scriptures, from Genesis to Revelation. It was the primary means by which our Savior learned obedience (Hebrews 5:8), and for that reason alone, suffering may be considered sacred. I concede that the title of this book may suggest morbidity, but its pages and the soundness of its theology will not only comfort those who read it but could lead them to embrace suffering as sacred and a primary means of grace whereby they are conformed to the image of Christ.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ronald L. Williams, DMin.’s new book offers readers a compassionate and theologically grounded perspective on suffering, faith, and spiritual perseverance.
Consumers can purchase “The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Sacredness of Suffering: A Biblical Theology for Forging a Steadfast Faith”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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